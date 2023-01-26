Channing Tatum Reveals If He’ll Ever Tell His Daughter He Used To Be A Stripper

Channing Tatum is getting candid about whether he’ll tell his daughter about his past as a stripper one day.

In an interview published Wednesday, the “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” star told Entertainment Tonight that when his 9-year-old daughter, Everly, is “old enough” to watch the explicit film, “we’ll have that conversation.”

“There’s no version of me not having the conversation of ‘Dad didn’t just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,’” he said. “I’m not gonna lie to her.”

Tatum’s “Magic Mike” character, Mike Lane, is loosely inspired by the actor’s own brief stint as an 18-year-old male performer in Tampa, Florida, before he found success in Hollywood.

The actor told the Hollywood Reporter in 2014 that he made “150 bucks … on a good night” as a stripper. “On a bad night, 70 bucks — even 50 at times … Not as good as you think.”

Tatum, who is currently dating actor Zoë Kravitz, wed his “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan in 2009, and the couple welcomed Everly in 2013 before finalizing their divorce in 2019.

The first “Magic Mike” was a surprise hit, grossing $167 million at the box office and leading to the follow-up release of the 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks the third and final installment in the cinematic franchise.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the steamy film also stars Ayub Khan-Din, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Juliette Motamed, Jemelia Georg and Vicki Pepperdine.

