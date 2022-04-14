Salma Hayek Joins Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

Channing Tatum is ready to break out some new moves! On Nov. 29, Deadline announced that the Magic Mike franchise is returning with a new film on HBO Max and it will see Tatum reprise his role as the Mike Lane. The actor celebrated the news on social media, sharing a photo of the script for "Magic Mike's Last Dance." "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote. Steven Soderbergh will direct the film, with Reid Carolin returning to write the script after the success of the initial 2012 movie.

Joining Tatum is Salma Hayek, who is replacing Thandiwe Newton after the actor stepped away from the film. "Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement, per Deadline on April 13. The film is currently in production in London.

The franchise and its fandom have only multiplied since the first film, with the release of "Magic Mike XXL" in 2015 and the creation of stage show "Magic Mike Live." In addition to the upcoming film, an HBO Max reality show titled "Finding Magic Mike" premiered this past December. "There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same," Tatum previously said, according to Deadline. A release date for "Magic Mike's Last Dance" has not been announced, but we are ready for the magic and the moves!