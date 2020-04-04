Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split After Reconciliation: They 'Realized It Was Better to Move on'

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split for the second time.

The pair, who got back together in January following a month-long split, have called it quits again.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source tells PEOPLE. It’s totally amicable.”

The source says Tatum is on the dating app Raya, in which he set up an account last year.

The “Domino” singer, 32, and the Magic Mike star, 39, got back together in January after splitting in December 2019 after over a year of dating. At the time of their first split, a source told PEOPLE that although the two did try to make their relationship work, the “timing was off.”

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

Tatum confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together in January, sharing a selfie of the pair cuddling up together on his Instagram account.

As they made their red carpet debut the same night, the singer shared that she was feeling “happiness from the inside out.”

“I love you so much baby @channingtatum,” she captioned a clip from their PDA-filled date night. “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

“They seem very happy about being together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Things seem back to normal.”

The following month, they also celebrated Valentine’s Day together, with Tatum showing off a plethora of roses, while Jessie captioned a photograph of Tatum “Mines.”

The pair last posted about spending time with each other in late February.

On Feb. 22, Jessie J shared a video of Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, having a dance party with her scarf. “Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100,” she wrote alongside the sweet clip.

Tatum also posted a photograph of Jessie lounging in an RV while wearing a “faux fur gas station hat i bought her as a joke,” noting that despite her unusual apparel she still “pulls off looking hot.”

Their split comes a month after Tatum’s ex welcomed her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee, son Callum.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Tatum and Dewan, who were declared legally single in November 2019, have agreed to share 50/50 custody of Everly.