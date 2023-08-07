Channing Tatum embraces his 'Daddy' era and shakes it off, shakes it off at Taylor Swift show

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to bring out the stars.

Gayle King shared some pics on Instagram of Swift's Saturday show on her six-date Los Angeles stop featuring Channing Tatum brushing off some of his own iconic dance moves.

MAGIC MIKE XXL, Channing Tatum

Everett Collection Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike XXL'

King snapped a pic of Tatum wearing an "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me" shirt, a reference to Swift's hit "Anti-Hero" and to Tatum's rampant daddyness.

"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King captioned her photo carousel. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"

King also included a vid of Tatum living his best life, dancing along to Swift's classic 2014 bop "Shake It Off."

Swift recently extended her massive, earthquake-inducing tour into 2024, giving more opportunities for celebs to accidentally out one another's relationships, end up in impromptu music video cameos, and be all Flava Flav and what not.

It's been an eventful Eras.

