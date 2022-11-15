Channing Tatum Dusts Off His G-String In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer

Thanksgiving is still more than a week away, but Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh delivered a feast for the eyes Tuesday by unveiling the trailer for the third and final installment of the “Magic Mike” franchise.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s cinematic farewell to his hunky male stripper persona. According to press notes, the new movie finds Mike Lane (played by Tatum) taking the leap from Miami to London in pursuit of “one last hurrah” after a Florida business deal goes bust. He’s accompanied by a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault), who “lures him with an offer he can’t refuse … and an agenda all her own.”

Of course, viewers who flock to “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hoping to see chiseled men in various stages of undress won’t be disappointed. The clip offers several glimpses of a shirtless Tatum leading a sinewy dance troupe through a highly acrobatic routine set to Donna Summer’s 1978 disco classic “Last Dance.”

Watch the trailer for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” below.

The original “Magic Mike” was loosely based on Tatum’s real-life experiences as a stripper. In addition to Tatum, the 2012 movie starred Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello and Matthew McConaughey, and was both a critical and commercial success.

A sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” was released three years later to mixed reviews, but was nonetheless a hit with audiences. Together, the two movies raked in a reported $300 million at the box office worldwide. The franchise has also spawned an HBO reality series, “Finding Magic Mike,” and a stage adaptation, “Magic Mike Live.”

Channing Tatum (left) and Salma Hayek Pinault in

Channing Tatum (left) and Salma Hayek Pinault in "Magic Mike's Last Dance," due out Feb. 10, 2023.

Last year, Tatum confirmed that a third “Magic Mike” movie was in the works, with Soderbergh set to direct once again. “I haven’t danced in years,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “And dance has moved on so much since then. I decided to document the exploration so I could see it.”

Story continues

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in February, Tatum hinted that “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” would differ visually from its predecessors in a very specific way, too.

“We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing,” he told Kimmel. “I think I’m just gonna go natural.”

Fans can find out whether Tatum stayed true to his word when “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” hits theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

Related...