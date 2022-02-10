Channing Tatum Attempts to Save Sandra Bullock in Hilarious The Lost City TV Spot

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are going for the gold!

The pair star in a new TV spot for their upcoming adventure comedy The Lost City, which gives a sneak peek at some of their hilarious adventures as they rely on each other for survival while searching for riches.

Airing ahead of Super Bowl LVI, the 30-second preview starts with a tied-up Loretta (played by Bullock, 57) asking, "What is this, Taken? Am I 'tooken'?"

After Tatum's character Alan literally drops from the sky and declares, "I'm here to save you," the two are shown encountering Daniel Radcliffe's villain before experiencing a series of mishaps including steep cliffs and leeches.

Brad Pitt's cameo character shows up at the very end in at attempt to save Loretta from her bindings. When she asks him why he's so handsome, he says, "My dad was a weatherman."

In the film (formerly titled The Lost City of D), Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a reclusive romance author who writes about adventurous, exotic settings.

Tatum, 41, stars as Alan, the cover model used on Loretta's novels. While the pair are on tour promoting her latest book, Loretta is kidnapped by a billionaire (played by Radcliffe, 32) who hopes she can lead him to an ancient treasure featured in her latest plot.

Alan, wanting to show he's as heroic in real-life as his character in her books, then tries to rescue the author.

The Lost City also stars Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.

In a first look at the film, Entertainment Weekly revealed how Pitt's cameo came to be, explaining that he and Bullock share a hairstylist, Janine Thompson, who got the actress to star opposite Pitt, 58, in his Bullet Train movie if he agreed to appear in The Lost City.

Bullock told EW that they "let him" steal the show. "He just came in, and he tore it up. He's really funny," she said of Pitt's performance.

"He came in and played a certain character that fits into this weird world, and just signed up for it completely and wholly," Tatum added. "I've met him, but to get to work with him was a whole different thing. I couldn't focus. It was really an out-of-body experience in a lot of ways."

As for Harry Potter alum Radcliffe's villain role, Bullock said fans will be surprised. "He's so crazy handsome and devious. I don't know how to explain him," she said. "But you wouldn't think that he plays sinister so beautifully and calmly and in such an attractive way."

The Lost City is in theaters March 25.