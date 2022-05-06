ChannelAdvisor Reports First Quarter 2022 Results; Achieves Record Subscription Revenue

ChannelAdvisor Corporation
·16 min read
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Subscription revenue increased 17% year-over-year

Brands subscription revenue increased 36% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA exceeds guidance

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights
GAAP

  • Total revenue of $42.3 million was at the high-end of the guidance range

  • Subscription revenue increased 17% year-over-year

  • Brands revenue increased 32% year-over-year

  • Brands subscription revenue growth of 36% year-over-year and represented a record 49% of total subscription revenue

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $106.9 million, an increase of $24.5 million since March 31, 2021 and an increase of $6.3 million since December 31, 2021

Non-GAAP

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19% exceeded the high-end of the guidance range

  • Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $6.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share based on 31.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

“We once again delivered strong financial results in Q1, with revenue that reached the high-end of our guidance range and adjusted EBITDA that exceeded the high-end of our guidance range,” said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor’s chief executive officer. “Subscription revenue performed particularly well, increasing 17% year-over-year. This is a direct result of our brands-focused strategy coupled with solid execution, despite slowing e-commerce growth and a more challenging macro environment as we emerge from COVID. With over $100 million of cash, no debt, market leadership and a large opportunity in front of us, we remain excited about what the future holds for ChannelAdvisor.”

Recent Business Highlights

We've enhanced our position as a leading multi-channel commerce platform for brands through:

  • Continued product innovation: ChannelAdvisor’s strategy is to go deep on key channels and enable clients to leverage native capabilities such as fulfillment and advertising. With the latest product release, ChannelAdvisor expands fulfillment support by providing sellers the ability to manage and automate their fulfillment operations across additional channels, including Bol.com and Wayfair. With these additional fulfillment integrations, sellers can deliver the best “on channel” consumer experience while maintaining flexibility over fulfillment options based on product selection and inventory availability. On the advertising front, ChannelAdvisor recently established an API partnership with Criteo to expand retail media advertising opportunities for customers. These capabilities should be available mid-year. ChannelAdvisor also released Managed Services for Advertising on TikTok. TikTok is increasingly used by brands and retailers to reach new audiences.

  • Continued channel expansion: ChannelAdvisor continues to reinforce its commitment to channel diversification to help brands and retailers reach more consumers worldwide. Adding 21 new integrations, ChannelAdvisor now supports over 340 channels. New channels added include Walmart Mexico, Spartoo in 17 new European locales, Linio in Mexico and Chile, and another 5 locales for AliExpress. The company also added two new first-party integrations with Douglas in Germany and Austria. ChannelAdvisor also made it easier for brands to automate the creation of high quality product content by adding support for Amazon Vendor Content in 12 new locales, bringing the total to 19 third-party and 21 first-party locales.

  • Industry leadership: Achieved Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program again in 2022, joining a prestigious list that showcases the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S. As a Premier Partner, ChannelAdvisor has access to the training and insights needed to help brands and retailers drive long-term growth and stay ahead of the fast-changing e-commerce landscape.

  • New customers: ChannelAdvisor recently added notable new customers Perry Ellis, Interparfums and Ste. Michelle Wine, and strategic partner Saks. In terms of growing our business with existing customers, our account managers collaborated with our sales team to sign expansions with customers like Lacoste, Epson and Wolverine Worldwide.

Financial Outlook

Based on the information available as of today, ChannelAdvisor is issuing guidance for its second quarter and full year 2022.

(in millions, except percentages)

Q2 2022

FY 2022

Revenue

$42.5 - $43.0

$177.0 - $180.0

Y/Y Growth

2% - 4%

6% - 7%

Adjusted EBITDA

$7.2 - $7.6

$37.0 - $39.0

As a Percentage of Revenue (at the midpoint)

17%

21%

Stock-based Compensation Expense

$3.4 - $3.8

$12.8 - $13.8

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

31.8

32.0

Refer to the "Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation" table included with the financial tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

What:

ChannelAdvisor First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Friday, May 6, 2022

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Live Call:

(855) 638-4821, Passcode 8006946, Toll Free

(704) 288-0612, Passcode 8006946, Toll

Webcast:

http://ir.channeladvisor.com (live and replay)


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow and free cash flow per diluted share. We also may provide information regarding non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP operating margin. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude depreciation, amortization, income tax expense, net interest expense, and stock-based compensation expense. For 2022 only, adjusted EBITDA excludes lease abandonment and related costs. For 2021 only, adjusted EBITDA excludes the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (which increased GAAP operating income). Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue. Free cash flow is cash flow from operations, reduced by purchases of property and equipment and payment of capitalized software development costs. Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses exclude stock-based compensation expense and the other items excluded from adjusted EBITDA described above, as applicable. Non-GAAP gross margin is equal to non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenue. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by GAAP revenue.

ChannelAdvisor believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors relating to ChannelAdvisor’s financial condition and results of operations. The company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company’s financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. ChannelAdvisor urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company’s business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022, expectations regarding availability of product enhancements, and expectations regarding our growth and that of the e-commerce industry. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as the current beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond ChannelAdvisor’s control. ChannelAdvisor’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in ChannelAdvisor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as other documents that may be filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the ‘SEC Filings’ section of the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.channeladvisor.com. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economic conditions and on our revenues and financial performance; our reliance for a significant portion of our revenue on sales by our customers on the Amazon and eBay marketplaces and through advertisements on Google; our ability to respond to rapid changes in channel technologies or requirements; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors, which could include the channels themselves; our reliance in part on a pricing model under which a portion of the subscription fees we receive from customers is variable, based upon the amount of transaction volume that those customers process through our platform; our reliance on non-redundant data centers and cloud computing providers to deliver our SaaS solutions; the potential that the e-commerce market does not grow, or grows more slowly than we expect, particularly on the channels that our solutions support; challenges and risks associated with our international operations; our ability to align our expenses with revenue; and risks related to security or privacy breaches. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent ChannelAdvisor’s views as of the date of this press release. ChannelAdvisor undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing ChannelAdvisor’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.


ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

106,906

$

100,567

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $318 and $279 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

26,951

28,886

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,745

15,497

Total current assets

148,602

144,950

Operating lease right of use assets

1,923

2,856

Property and equipment, net

8,168

7,682

Goodwill

29,762

30,042

Intangible assets, net

2,875

3,079

Deferred contract costs, net of current portion

18,562

17,951

Long-term deferred tax assets, net

31,460

32,616

Other assets

705

796

Total assets

$

242,057

$

239,972

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

746

$

1,457

Accrued expenses

12,761

12,644

Deferred revenue

31,395

29,942

Other current liabilities

3,634

4,831

Total current liabilities

48,536

48,874

Long-term operating leases, net of current portion

832

1,182

Other long-term liabilities

1,407

1,718

Total liabilities

50,775

51,774

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,475,830 and 30,188,595 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

30

30

Additional paid-in capital

302,551

300,875

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,653

)

(2,237

)

Accumulated deficit

(108,646

)

(110,470

)

Total stockholders' equity

191,282

188,198

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

242,057

$

239,972


ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

42,297

$

39,166

Cost of revenue (1) (2)

10,382

8,408

Gross profit

31,915

30,758

Operating expenses (1) (2):

Sales and marketing

15,946

14,632

Research and development

5,423

5,527

General and administrative

7,222

4,882

Total operating expenses

28,591

25,041

Income from operations

3,324

5,717

Other expense:

Interest expense

28

33

Other expense

35

130

Total other expense

63

163

Income before income taxes

3,261

5,554

Income tax expense

1,437

97

Net income

$

1,824

$

5,457

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.06

$

0.19

Diluted

$

0.06

$

0.18

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

30,273,338

29,294,130

Diluted

31,656,555

31,138,533

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

159

$

232

Sales and marketing

822

820

Research and development

417

612

General and administrative

1,734

1,384

$

3,132

$

3,048

(2) Includes depreciation and amortization as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,143

$

1,202

Sales and marketing

71

159

Research and development

31

63

General and administrative

225

408

$

1,470

$

1,832


ChannelAdvisor Corporation and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

1,824

$

5,457

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

1,470

1,832

Bad debt expense (recovery)

85

(4

)

Stock-based compensation expense

3,132

3,048

Deferred income taxes

1,106

97

Other items, net

(302

)

(1,536

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

1,660

(1,060

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,032

1,290

Deferred contract costs

(986

)

(1,131

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,457

)

(2,203

)

Deferred revenue

1,354

2,589

Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

7,918

8,379

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

(957

)

(225

)

Payment of software development costs

(939

)

(749

)

Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities

(1,896

)

(974

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Repayment of finance leases

(4

)

(4

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

362

3,587

Payment of statutory tax withholding related to net-share settlement of restricted stock units

(75

)

(66

)

Cash and cash equivalents provided by financing activities

283

3,517

Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

34

(83

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,339

10,839

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

100,567

71,545

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

106,906

$

82,384


Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit and GAAP Gross Margin to
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(unaudited; dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

42,297

$

39,166

Gross profit (GAAP)

$

31,915

$

30,758

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense included within cost of revenue

159

232

Gross profit (Non-GAAP)

$

32,074

$

30,990

Gross margin (GAAP)

75.5

%

78.5

%

Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

75.8

%

79.1

%


Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Operating expenses (GAAP)

$

28,591

$

25,041

Less: Stock-based compensation expense included within operating expenses

2,973

2,816

Less: Lease abandonment and related costs included within operating expenses

288

Plus: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment included within operating expenses

(1,313

)

Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

$

25,330

$

23,538


Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations and GAAP Operating Margin to
Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(unaudited; dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

$

42,297

$

39,166

Income from operations (GAAP)

$

3,324

$

5,717

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

3,132

3,048

Plus: Lease abandonment and related costs

288

Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment

(1,313

)

Income from operations (Non-GAAP)

$

6,744

$

7,452

Operating margin (GAAP)

7.9

%

14.6

%

Operating margin (Non-GAAP)

15.9

%

19.0

%


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

1,824

$

5,457

Plus: Stock-based compensation expense

3,132

3,048

Plus: Lease abandonment and related costs

288

Less: Contingent consideration fair value adjustment

(1,313

)

Net income (Non-GAAP)

$

5,244

$

7,192


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

1,824

$

5,457

Adjustments:

Interest expense

28

33

Income tax expense

1,437

97

Depreciation and amortization expense

1,470

1,832

Total adjustments

2,935

1,962

EBITDA

4,759

7,419

Stock-based compensation expense

3,132

3,048

Lease abandonment and related costs

288

Contingent consideration fair value adjustment

(1,313

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,179

$

9,154


Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(unaudited; in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities

$

7,918

$

8,379

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(957

)

(225

)

Less: Payment of capitalized software development costs

(939

)

(749

)

Free cash flow

$

6,022

$

7,405

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

31,656,555

31,138,533

Free cash flow per diluted share

$

0.19

$

0.24


Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

(unaudited; in millions)

Second Quarter 2022

Full Year 2022

Low

High

Low

High

Net income (estimate)

$

0.0

$

1.1

$

10.2

$

13.7

Adjustments (estimates):

Interest (income) expense

0.0

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

(0.2

)

Income tax expense

1.8

1.7

6.8

6.6

Depreciation and amortization expense

1.6

1.5

6.3

6.1

Total adjustments

3.4

3.1

13.0

12.5

EBITDA

3.4

4.2

23.2

26.2

Stock-based compensation expense (estimate)

3.8

3.4

13.8

12.8

Adjusted EBITDA guidance

$

7.2

$

7.6

$

37.0

$

39.0

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Raiford Garrabrant ChannelAdvisor Corporation raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com 919-228-4817 Media Contact: Caroline Riddle ChannelAdvisor Corporation caroline.riddle@channeladvisor.com 919-439-8026


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Halifax and Moncton, N.B., to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

    Halifax and Moncton, N.B., will host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship at the end of this year, just four months after the COVID-delayed 2022 edition is scheduled to be held in Edmonton this August. "Nova Scotia is thrilled to be selected to host the 2023 World Juniors, which will be the best tournament to date," Premier Tim Houston said Thursday. "We are ready to roll out the welcome mat for the players, their families and visiting fans. I'll be in the arena with thousands of Nova Scoti

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Have the Oilers figured the Kings out?

    The second period of Game 2 could serve as a turning point in the first round between Edmonton and Los Angeles if the Oilers wind up advancing.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the