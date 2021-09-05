How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so.



When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.



But come mid-August, the two were photographed together — Kravitz, 32, even spotted gleefully riding on the back of Tatum’s bicycle at one point. Were they just friends hanging out? There was no way to tell. Then one fateful day, a little blue dress changed everything. It was a perfectly summery slip dress in a flattering cerulean hue. It was by all accounts, a date dress. These kids were dating.



Now, it wasn’t just Kravtiz’s dress that outed them. Tatum was also to blame, but for different reasons. He was certainly not dressed for a romantic date, but fans were quick to jump onto a theory about his dressing — or improvements in his dressing, rather — and what it all meant. As we’ve observed in Hollywood couples like Kimye and Kravis, in the world of the rich & famous, those that dress together, stay together (kind of).



Though Channing’s new look of F-Boy ankle-skimming chinos and oversized vintage t-shirts shouldn’t go unappreciated, our eyes are still firmly on Zoë and her impeccable style evolution that has seemingly reached a new, surprisingly versatile phase: The Tatum Era.



Queen of the red carpet and with a face carved by the gods, Kravitz has always been a highlight of any A-list event. But lately, it’s her casual street style ‘fits that have been killing the game. Not because they're uncannily in sync with her new friend, but because they strike that impossible balance of refined dishevelment that we mere mortals find unfathomably cool.



So how does one look effortlessly put-together as this new Zoë Kravitz?



Lucky for you, we, being dedicated Kravitz stans, have successfully observed some patterns in the star’s new signature look that, with just a few key pieces and styling hacks, you can fuse into your own dressing.



Scroll on for a breakdown of the styling tips and wardrobe staples you’ll need to channel that Kravitz ease.

The Slip Skirt

Right in time for spring, Kravitz schools us in the enduring perfection of a slip skirt. To give it a 2021 twist, opt for a mid-rise maxi version in a washed-out hue.



The Mule

Kitten heels are great, but for times when we're not getting dressed up, the mule is our sartorial saviour.



Elevated enough to make you feel like you've put in the effort, but without the discomfort or occasion-specific tone of most heels, mules can both dress up a casual look, and dress down a too-pretty outfit.



