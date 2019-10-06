What channel is Yankees vs. Twins on today? Schedule, time, score for ALDS Game 3

The Yankees have been waiting since last October to get another shot at the MLB postseason after crumbling against the Red Sox in 2018. The Twins, meanwhile, have probably not thought as much about this ALDS stage, preoccupied with a more challenging AL Central race it did not secure until late in September.

But while New York's playoff experience could serve it well and has contributed to its status as the heavy favorite in a best-of-five set, Minnesota brings enough power bats to have a chance of advancing. Expect this series to be distilled to baseball's simplest form: a glorified home run derby in which all-out swings will take precedence over measured approaches.

If Twins hitters Eddie Rosario, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano, who combined to blast 109 regular-season home runs, can ignite against the Yankees' starting rotation, manager Rocco Baldelli's squad will apply significant pressure on its opponent.

That said, New York's ferocious (and now healthy) lineup is capable of overcoming almost any deficit. Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Edwin Encarnacion are three of the world's best home run hitters, even if Stanton and Judge struggled to stay on the field this year. In classic Yankees fashion, there are also many role players up and down the order ready to do damage, from Gio Urshela to Cameron Maybin.

So despite some standout pitchers on each side, this could be one of the higher scoring series of the postseason. When the Twins and Yankees met during the regular season, there were four games with at least 10 total runs and two with at least 15 total runs.

Here is everything you need to know to watch the ALDS between the Twins and Yankees, including TV channels and first-pitch times for every game.

What channel is Twins vs. Yankees on today?

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV

ALDS games will be shown live on either FS1 or MLBN with live streaming available through fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

On the call for FS1 are Joe Davis (play-by-play), John Smoltz (analyst), Ken Rosenthal (reporter) and Tom Verducci (reporter).

What time does ALDS Game 3 start?

Date: Monday, Oct. 7

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

The third game of the ALDS between the Yankees and Twins will start at 8:40 p.m. ET and will be shown on FS1.

Luis Severino and Jake Odorizzi are the scheduled starting pitchers.

Twins vs. Yankees schedule, scores

Game Home Away Date Time 1 Yankees 10 Twins 4 NYY lead 1-0 2 Yankees 8 Twins 2 NYY lead 2-0 3 Twins (J. Odorizzi) Yankees (L. Severino) Monday, Oct. 7 8:40 p.m. ET 4* Twins Yankees Tuesday, Oct. 8 8:07 p.m. ET 5* Yankees Twins Thursday, Oct. 10 5:07 or 7:07 p.m. ET

*If necessary