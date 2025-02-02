USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

What channel is UCLA vs. Minnesota women's basketball game on today?

The No. 1 women's college basketball team is back in action following a much-needed rest.

UCLA (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten) enjoyed a midweek break before a matchup against Minnesota (18-4, 6-4) at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. The Bruins are the last undefeated team in the country and are off to the best start in program history.

UCLA is led by star junior Lauren Betts, who averages 21 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 2.5 assists per game on 62.1% shooting from the field. The last time they took the court, the Bruins defeated Penn State 83-67 on Jan. 15. The Golden Gophers are coming off an 82-69 loss to USC on Thursday.

Sunday will be the Golden Gophers' first trip to the Pauley Pavilion. The teams have previously met twice, and the Bruins lead the all-time series 2-0. UCLA earned a 58-55 win over Minnesota in the last meeting on Dec. 20, 2013.

Here’s how to watch the UCLA vs. Minnesota women's basketball game Sunday, including the start time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is UCLA vs. Minnesota basketball on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Fubu (free trial)

The Bruins and Golden Gophers' games will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network. It can also be streamed on Fubo, which offers select users a free trial.

UCLA vs. Minnesota start time today

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2

Start time: 3 p.m. ET | Noon PT

UCLA and Minnesota will tip off at 3 p.m. ET (Noon PT) on Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

UCLA vs. Minnesota women's basketball predictions, picks, odds

This section will be updated when odds become available.

UCLA women's basketball schedule 2024-25

Here’s a look at UCLA's past five games. For the Bruins’ full 2024-25 schedule, click here.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: vs. Penn State (W, 83-67)

Monday, Jan. 20: vs. No. 25 Baylor (W, 72-57)

Thursday, Jan. 23: at Rutgers (W, 84-66)

Sunday, Jan. 26: at No. 8 Minnesota (W, 82-67)

Sunday, Feb. 2: vs. Minnesota

Minnesota women's basketball schedule 2024-25

Here’s a look at Minnesota's past five games. For the Golden Gophers’ full 2024-25 schedule, click here.

Sunday, Jan. 19: at Northwestern (W, 87-82)

Wednesday, Jan. 22: vs. Michigan (L, 70-65)

Sunday, Jan. 26: vs. Wisconsin (W, 71-50)

Thursday, Jan. 30: at No. 4 USC

Sunday, Feb. 2: at No. 1 UCLA

