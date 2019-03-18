What Channel Is truTV? How to Watch the First Four, March Madness First Round Games

TruTV will broadcast the entire First Four as well as several games during the round of 64 for the 2019 NCAA tournament. CBS, TNT and TBS will also broadcast games.

It's that time of the year when college basketball fans find themselves scrolling through the TV guide and channel listings to locate where the first few games are being shown. Have no fear! Here's where to find truTV on your television.

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Time Warner Cable: Search your area code

Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T: Search your area code here

Cox Communications: Search your area code here

You can also stream the games on FuboTV. Sign up today for a free seven-day trial.

First Four Schedule:

Tuesday, March 19

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Praire View A&M (6:40 p.m. ET)

Belmont vs. Temple (9:10 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, March 20

North Dakota State vs. N.C. Central (6:40 p.m. ET)

Arizona State vs. St. John's (9:10 p.m. ET)

March Madness 2019: Print the complete NCAA tournament bracket