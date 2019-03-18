What channel is truTV? How to watch First Four games, 2019 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is back for another year, and so to is trying to locate the elusive truTV television channel.

What channel is truTV? How to watch First Four games, 2019 NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is back for another year, and so to is trying to locate the elusive truTV television channel.

You've waited all year for the end of March. March Madness is finally here. Excitement is at its peak as you sit down to watch your team, but there's one problem: the game is on truTV and you can't find it.

That's right, college basketball is back on truTV for another year, upgrading the otherwise irrelevant TV channel to extremely relevant during the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

In an effort to save you from several minutes of sheer panic scrolling through the channels to locate the mysterious channel, Sporting News has provided a guide of how to find truTV below.

What channel is truTV?

When is March Madness 2019?

March Madness officially tips off with the "First Four" on March 19-20. The first round follows on March 21-22, and the tournament concludes with the Final Four and national championship games in Minneapolis April 6-8.

MARCH MADNESS 2019
Print your NCAA Tournament bracket here

First Four 2019 TV schedule, live stream

Date

Matchup

Time

TV channel

March 19

Prairie View A&M (16) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16)

6:40 p.m. ET

TruTV/fuboTV

March 19

Temple (11) vs. Belmont (11)

9:10 p.m. ET

TruTV/fuboTV

March 20

N.C. Central (16) vs. North Dakota St. (16)

6:40 p.m. ET

TruTV/fuboTV

March 20

St. John's (11) vs. Arizona State (11)

9:10 p.m. ET

TruTV/fuboTV

SN's BRACKET GUIDES: SOUTH | EAST | WEST | MIDWEST

2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Round

Location

Date

TV

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

March 19-20

truTV

First, second rounds

Hartford, Conn.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Salt Lake City

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Des Moines, Iowa

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Jacksonville, Fla.

March 21, 23

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Tulsa, Okla.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbus, Ohio

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

Columbia, S.C.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

First, second rounds

San Jose, Calif.

March 22, 24

CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS

South Regional

Louisville, Ky.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

West Regional

Anaheim, Calif.

March 28, 30

CBS, TBS

East Regional

Washington, D.C.

March 29, 31

CBS, TBS

Midwest Regional

Kansas City, Mo.

March 29, 31

CBS

Final Four

Minneapolis

April 6

CBS

National championship

Minneapolis

April 8

CBS

How to watch March Madness on iPhone, other devices



Don't have cable but still want to catch the madness?

Thanks to the NCAA March Madness Live app, sports videos, and highlights on demand as well as live coverage of the games are available for users of the app. The only caveat is that live coverage is only free for the first three hours. After that, a paid TV subscription is required. You can also live stream games on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

The NCAA March Madness Live app is available for most internet accessible devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Android handsets, Android tablets, Fire tablets, Chromecast, Alexa Skill for Amazon devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Xbox One.

