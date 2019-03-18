What channel is truTV? How to watch First Four games, 2019 NCAA Tournament
You've waited all year for the end of March. March Madness is finally here. Excitement is at its peak as you sit down to watch your team, but there's one problem: the game is on truTV and you can't find it.
That's right, college basketball is back on truTV for another year, upgrading the otherwise irrelevant TV channel to extremely relevant during the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
In an effort to save you from several minutes of sheer panic scrolling through the channels to locate the mysterious channel, Sporting News has provided a guide of how to find truTV below.
What channel is truTV?
DirecTV: Channel 246.
Dish Network: Channel 242.
Spectrum/Time Warner Cable: Varies by location: Area code search.
Xfinity: Varies by location: Area code search.
Verizon FiOS: Channel 183, 683 for HD.
AT&T: Varies by location: Area code search.
fuboTV: Sign up for a free seven-day trial.
When is March Madness 2019?
March Madness officially tips off with the "First Four" on March 19-20. The first round follows on March 21-22, and the tournament concludes with the Final Four and national championship games in Minneapolis April 6-8.
MARCH MADNESS 2019
First Four 2019 TV schedule, live stream
Date
Matchup
Time
TV channel
March 19
Prairie View A&M (16) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (16)
6:40 p.m. ET
TruTV/fuboTV
March 19
Temple (11) vs. Belmont (11)
9:10 p.m. ET
TruTV/fuboTV
March 20
N.C. Central (16) vs. North Dakota St. (16)
6:40 p.m. ET
TruTV/fuboTV
March 20
St. John's (11) vs. Arizona State (11)
9:10 p.m. ET
TruTV/fuboTV
2019 NCAA Tournament TV schedule
Round
Location
Date
TV
First Four
Dayton, Ohio
March 19-20
truTV
First, second rounds
Hartford, Conn.
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Salt Lake City
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Des Moines, Iowa
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Jacksonville, Fla.
March 21, 23
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Tulsa, Okla.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Columbus, Ohio
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
Columbia, S.C.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
First, second rounds
San Jose, Calif.
March 22, 24
CBS, truTV, TNT, TBS
South Regional
Louisville, Ky.
March 28, 30
CBS, TBS
West Regional
Anaheim, Calif.
March 28, 30
CBS, TBS
East Regional
Washington, D.C.
March 29, 31
CBS, TBS
Midwest Regional
Kansas City, Mo.
March 29, 31
CBS
Final Four
Minneapolis
April 6
CBS
National championship
Minneapolis
April 8
CBS
How to watch March Madness on iPhone, other devices
Don't have cable but still want to catch the madness?
Thanks to the NCAA March Madness Live app, sports videos, and highlights on demand as well as live coverage of the games are available for users of the app. The only caveat is that live coverage is only free for the first three hours. After that, a paid TV subscription is required. You can also live stream games on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.
The NCAA March Madness Live app is available for most internet accessible devices including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Android handsets, Android tablets, Fire tablets, Chromecast, Alexa Skill for Amazon devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Xbox One.