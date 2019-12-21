What channel is Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo 2 on today? Time, TV schedule for rematch fight

There's no need to lay it on thick to manufacture heat for the Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo rematch. The hate between the two is thick enough and has been that way for about a year.

Harrison will defend his WBC junior middleweight title against Charlo in a nationally televised bout Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.

The fight marks a rematch nearly an exact year since the Dec. 22, 2018 night that had Harrison score a controversial unanimous decision over Charlo to take the WBC strap. The rematch was supposed to take place in June, but it had to be postponed after Harrison suffered an ankle injury. Charlo, though, alleges that Harrison was knocked out during a sparring session and purposely faked the ankle injury just to withdraw from their fight.

That allegation infuriates Harrison, who will look to prove that he's the better fighter.

“It bothers me that people can’t see real from fake,” Harrison told DAZN News. “Everything he says is phony and fake as s—, but it’s overshadowed because he has been on top longer than me, has the jewelry to prove it and is hanging around all the big stars. It’s easier for people to favor him because of who he knows and what he has over just the pure truth of what’s going on.”

Harrison (28-2, 21 KOs) vows that he’s never “felt better for a fight mentally.” While he looks to defend the title, Charlo (32-1, 16 KOs) will be aiming to take back the hardware he feels he was robbed out of.

Will Harrison prove that his victory last December was far from a fluke, or will Charlo regain his title and head into 2020 as the arguable best junior middleweight in boxing?

Here’s a guide to the Harrison vs. Charlo 2 fight, with the time, channel and card.

What channel is Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo 2 on today?

TV channel: Fox, FS1 (undercard)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go app, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Harrison vs. Charlo 2 fight card is on Fox as part of the PBC Fight Night broadcast. The featured preliminary bouts will be aired on FS1 before the main event on Fox. Both the undercard and main card are available to stream on the Fox Sports Go app and fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Harrison vs. Charlo 2: What time is the fight?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Main event: 9:30 p.m. ET (approximate)

The featured preliminary bouts get underway at 6 p.m. ET. Then at 8 p.m. ET, the main event begins. Charlo and Harrison are expected to take their ring walks about 9:30 p.m. ET.

This marks Harrison's first title defense, as his last fight had him defeating Charlo to win the title back in December 2018. Meanwhile, Charlo delivered a riveting third-round KO of Jorge Cota on June 23 — the date he was supposed to fight Harrison before the champ postponed the rematch due to an ankle injury.

Harrison vs. Charlo 2 fight card