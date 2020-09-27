What channel is Steelers vs. Texans on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

A family reunion will take place when Pittsburgh hosts Houston on CBS as all three Watt brothers will be on the same field. This marks the second occasion since 1930 that a trio of brothers have played against each other.

T.J. and Derek Watt will take the field for the Steelers (2-0) who are looking like their Super Bowl winning team of years past that relied on one of the best defenses and play from Ben Roethlisberger. No player has more than T.J. Watt's 2.5 sacks on a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in the NFL with 10 sacks. Roethlisberger's surgically-repaired elbow looks just fine as the 17-year NFL veteran connected on three passes of over 20 yards last week, including an 84-yard bomb to rookie Chase Claypool.

J.J. Watt twice sacked an elusive Lamar Jackson last week in Houston's 33-16 loss to Baltimore in Week 2. Deshaun Watson has been doing everything in his power to get the Texans their first win but has been sacked eight times, tied for worst in the league. Despite trading away DeAndre Hopkins who leads the NFL in receiving, Brandon Cooks and Will Fuller both have been fairly productive, each with over 110 yards receiving.

Pittsburgh has won the last two meetings with Houston and would move the Texans to an unenviable 0-3 which normally spells doom on the playoff front. The Texans, however are the most recent team to make to playoff after an 0-3 start, doing so in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Texans game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Texans on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Pittsburg): KDKA

KDKA TV channel (Houston): KHOU

KHOU Live stream: fuboTV

Ian Eagle will be joined in the booth by Charles Davis. Evan Washburn will work as sideline reporter with the duo. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 232, or the Texans broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 390.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Texans on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Texans start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Texans is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Pennsylvania, parts of the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Oklahoma will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country has access to Tennessee vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas vs. New England or Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia.

