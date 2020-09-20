What channel is Steelers vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 2 NFL game

Pittsburgh and Denver meet in a matchup pitting a future Hall of Fame quarterback against a young up-and-comer with hopes of replicating that success. Fans can watch Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Lock meet at Heinz Field on CBS.

The Steelers (1-0) finally got a taste of what they had been missing last season with the return of Roelthisberger under center, who missed nearly the entirety of 2019 with an elbow injury. Big Ben looked healthy as ever passing for three touchdowns and 229 yards. Pittsburgh may have found its next running back in Benny Snell after losing James Connor early in the second quarter to injury. Snell rushed for 119 yards in his 2020 debut. More impressive than the Steelers offense was its heralded defense which limited New York Saquon Barkley to just six yards rushing on 15 attempts.

Broncos (0-1) coach Vic Fangio received a lot of heat this week for his clock management at the end of Denver's 16-14 loss to Tennessee. Lock had just 216 passing yards but was without two of his top wideout options in Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler. Both receivers participated in practice this week. Defensively, the Broncos will be without linebacker Von Miller and their best cornerback A.J. Bouye who dislocated his shoulder in Week 1.

The two teams last met in Novermber 2018 when the Broncos won 24-17. Heinz Field will be without any fans, but the Steelers are a sizable favorite leading into the game.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Steelers vs. Broncos game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 2 NFL schedule.

What channel is Steelers vs. Broncos on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Pittsburgh): KDKA

KDKA TV channel (Denver): KCNC

KCNC Live stream: fuboTV

Greg Gumbel and Rich Gannon are in the booth with Jay Feeley serving as the game's sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Broncos broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 387, or the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 232.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Broncos on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Broncos start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Broncos is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Most of the West and Upper Mid-Atlantic region will have access to the game. The rest of the country will have access to Jacksonville vs. Tennessee, New York Giants vs. Chicago or Buffalo vs. Miami.

NFL schedule Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Cincinnati at Cleveland 8:20 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game Time (ET) TV Atlanta at Dallas 1 p.m. Fox Detroit at Green Bay 1 p.m. Fox Minnesota at Indianapolis 1 p.m. Fox Buffalo at Miami 1 p.m. CBS San Francisco at New York Jets 1 p.m. Fox Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia 1 p.m. Fox Denver at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBS Carolina at Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Fox Jacksonville at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS New York Giants at Chicago 1 p.m. CBS Washington at Arizona 4:05 p.m. Fox Baltimore at Houston 4:25 p.m. CBS Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS New England at Seattle 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Sept. 21

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans at Las Vegas 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Steelers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 14 at Giants (MNF) 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN 2 Sept. 20 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS 3 Sept. 27 vs. Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS 4 Oct. 4 at Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS 5 Oct. 11 vs. Eagles 1 p.m. ET Fox 6 Oct. 18 vs. Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS 7 Oct. 25 at Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS 8 BYE — — — 9 Nov. 8 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 10 Nov. 15 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox 11 Nov. 22 at Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS 12 Nov. 26 vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 Dec. 6 vs. Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox 14 Dec. 13 at Bills (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 15 Dec. 21 at Bengals (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 16 Dec. 27 vs. Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS 17 Jan. 3 at Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS

Broncos schedule 2020