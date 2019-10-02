What channel is Rays vs. Athletics on today? Time, TV schedule for AL wild-card game
The 2019 American League wild-card game features two teams not many expected to be in October, with the A's hosting the Rays in a battle of franchises that are historically the posterchildren for making the most out of their rosters and payrolls.
Oakland rode a surging core of position players and an eminently serviceable pitching staff to 97 wins. Shortstop Marcus Semien had by far the best year of his career at age 28, combining with the usual production from third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson to make up a formidable infield. The pitching is light on stars but filled with useful arms, especially in the bullpen.
Tampa Bay ushered in the era of the opener last year, but this season's Rays team has a strong starting rotation. A litany of solid hitters fill the lineup, led by designated hitter Austin Meadows and second baseman Brandon Lowe. The bullpen is anchored by closer Emilio Pagan, though swingman Ryan Yarbrough threw more innings than all but one Rays pitcher this year.
MLB POSTSEASON PICKS:
SN's experts make their pennant, World Series predictions
The Rays are starting right-hander Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA), whose late-career blossoming continued in Tampa Bay. Morton pitched in the postseason with Houston each of the past two years with largely disappointing results. He'll look to redeem himself with the Rays.
Oakland will send southpaw Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 ERA) to the mound. Manaea made just five starts this year, missing the first five months of the season as he recovered from shoulder surgery. He had a strong September and will be making his postseason debut.
Below is all you need to know about A's vs. Rays on Wednesday night, including first-pitch time and TV channel.
What channel is Rays vs. Athletics on today?
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN app
The American League playoffs are split between ESPN (wild-card game), MLB Network (ALDS), FOX Sports 1 (ALDS/ALCS), and FOX (ALCS). TBS is the home of the NL playoffs, airing the wild-card game and all divisional and championship series games.
Oakland is in its second wild-card game in a row and third overall. The A's lost each of the last two trips, a 12-inning classic to the Royals in 2014 and a 7-2 loss to the Yankees last season. This will be the first wild-card game in Oakland, and first playoff game since 2013 hosted by the A's.
MORE: Athletics to lean on rookies who earned trust in September
A's vs. Rays: What time is first pitch?
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Start time: 8:09 p.m. ET
The Rays haven't reached the postseason since 2013, when they dropped a division series to the Red Sox. This is the Rays' first trip to the playoffs without former stars Ben Zobrist and Evan Longoria.
MLB playoff schedule 2019
Wild-card round
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NL wild-card game
Brewers at Nationals
Tuesday, Oct. 1
8:08 p.m. ET
TBS
AL wild-card game
Rays at Athletics
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:09 p.m. ET
ESPN
Division Series
A = Involves club with best record; B = Does not involve club with best record
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NLDS 'A' Game 1
WC at Dodgers
Thursday, Oct. 3
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 1
Cardinals at Braves
Thursday, Oct. 3
TBA
TBS
ALDS 'A' Game 1
WC at Astros
Friday, Oct. 4
TBA
MLBN or FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 1
Twins at Yankees
Friday, Oct. 4
TBA
MLBN or FS1
NLDS 'A' Game 2
WC at Dodgers
Friday, Oct. 4
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 2
Cardinals at Braves
Friday, Oct. 4
TBA
TBS
ALDS 'A' Game 2
WC at Astros
Saturday, Oct. 5
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 2
Twins at Yankees
Saturday, Oct. 5
TBA
FS1
NLDS 'A' Game 3
Dodgers at WC
Sunday, Oct. 6
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 3
Braves at Cardinals
Sunday, Oct. 6
TBA
TBS
ALDS 'A' Game 3
Astros at WC
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
MLBN or FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 3
Yankees at Twins
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
MLBN or FS1
NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
Dodgers at WC
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
Braves at Cardinals
Monday, Oct. 7
TBA
TBS
ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)
Astros at WC
Tuesday, Oct. 8
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)
Yankees at Twins
Tuesday, Oct. 8
TBA
FS1
NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
WC at Dodgers
Wednesday, Oct. 9
TBA
TBS
NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
Cardinals at Braves
Wednesday, Oct. 9
TBA
TBS
ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)
WC at Astros
Thursday, Oct. 10
TBA
FS1
ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)
Twins at Yankees
Thursday, Oct. 10
TBA
FS1
League Championship Series
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
NLCS Game 1
TBA
Friday, Oct. 11
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 1
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 2
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 12
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 2
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 13
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 3
TBA
Monday, Oct. 14
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 3
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 4
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 15
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 4
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 16
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 16
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Thursday, Oct. 17
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Friday, Oct. 18
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 19
TBA
Fox or FS1
NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 19
TBA
TBS
ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 20
TBA
Fox or FS1
World Series
Event
Teams
Date
Time
TV channel
World Series Game 1
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 22
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 2
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 23
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 3
TBA
Friday, Oct. 25
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 4
TBA
Saturday, Oct. 26
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 5 (if necessary)
TBA
Sunday, Oct. 27
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 6 (if necessary)
TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 29
TBA
Fox
World Series Game 7 (if necessary)
TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 30
TBA
Fox