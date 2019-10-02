What channel is Rays vs. Athletics on today? Time, TV schedule for AL wild-card game

The 2019 American League wild-card game features two teams not many expected to be in October, with the A's hosting the Rays in a battle of franchises that are historically the posterchildren for making the most out of their rosters and payrolls.

Oakland rode a surging core of position players and an eminently serviceable pitching staff to 97 wins. Shortstop Marcus Semien had by far the best year of his career at age 28, combining with the usual production from third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Matt Olson to make up a formidable infield. The pitching is light on stars but filled with useful arms, especially in the bullpen.

Tampa Bay ushered in the era of the opener last year, but this season's Rays team has a strong starting rotation. A litany of solid hitters fill the lineup, led by designated hitter Austin Meadows and second baseman Brandon Lowe. The bullpen is anchored by closer Emilio Pagan, though swingman Ryan Yarbrough threw more innings than all but one Rays pitcher this year.

The Rays are starting right-hander Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA), whose late-career blossoming continued in Tampa Bay. Morton pitched in the postseason with Houston each of the past two years with largely disappointing results. He'll look to redeem himself with the Rays.

Oakland will send southpaw Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21 ERA) to the mound. Manaea made just five starts this year, missing the first five months of the season as he recovered from shoulder surgery. He had a strong September and will be making his postseason debut.

Below is all you need to know about A's vs. Rays on Wednesday night, including first-pitch time and TV channel.

What channel is Rays vs. Athletics on today?

The American League playoffs are split between ESPN (wild-card game), MLB Network (ALDS), FOX Sports 1 (ALDS/ALCS), and FOX (ALCS). TBS is the home of the NL playoffs, airing the wild-card game and all divisional and championship series games.

Oakland is in its second wild-card game in a row and third overall. The A's lost each of the last two trips, a 12-inning classic to the Royals in 2014 and a 7-2 loss to the Yankees last season. This will be the first wild-card game in Oakland, and first playoff game since 2013 hosted by the A's.

A's vs. Rays: What time is first pitch?

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2

  • Start time: 8:09 p.m. ET

The Rays haven't reached the postseason since 2013, when they dropped a division series to the Red Sox. This is the Rays' first trip to the playoffs without former stars Ben Zobrist and Evan Longoria.

MLB playoff schedule 2019

Wild-card round

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NL wild-card game

Brewers at Nationals

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8:08 p.m. ET

TBS

AL wild-card game

Rays at Athletics

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:09 p.m. ET

ESPN

Division Series

A = Involves club with best record; B = Does not involve club with best record

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NLDS 'A' Game 1

WC at Dodgers

Thursday, Oct. 3

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 1

Cardinals at Braves

Thursday, Oct. 3

TBA

TBS

ALDS 'A' Game 1

WC at Astros

Friday, Oct. 4

TBA

MLBN or FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 1

Twins at Yankees

Friday, Oct. 4

TBA

MLBN or FS1

NLDS 'A' Game 2

WC at Dodgers

Friday, Oct. 4

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 2

Cardinals at Braves

Friday, Oct. 4

TBA

TBS

ALDS 'A' Game 2

WC at Astros

Saturday, Oct. 5

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 2

Twins at Yankees

Saturday, Oct. 5

TBA

FS1

NLDS 'A' Game 3

Dodgers at WC

Sunday, Oct. 6

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 3

Braves at Cardinals

Sunday, Oct. 6

TBA

TBS

ALDS 'A' Game 3

Astros at WC

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

MLBN or FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 3

Yankees at Twins

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

MLBN or FS1

NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)

Dodgers at WC

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)

Braves at Cardinals

Monday, Oct. 7

TBA

TBS

ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary)

Astros at WC

Tuesday, Oct. 8

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary)

Yankees at Twins

Tuesday, Oct. 8

TBA

FS1

NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)

WC at Dodgers

Wednesday, Oct. 9

TBA

TBS

NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)

Cardinals at Braves

Wednesday, Oct. 9

TBA

TBS

ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary)

WC at Astros

Thursday, Oct. 10

TBA

FS1

ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary)

Twins at Yankees

Thursday, Oct. 10

TBA

FS1

League Championship Series

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

NLCS Game 1

TBA

Friday, Oct. 11

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 1

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 2

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 12

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 2

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 13

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 3

TBA

Monday, Oct. 14

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 3

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 4

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 15

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 4

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 16

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 16

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Thursday, Oct. 17

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Friday, Oct. 18

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 19

TBA

Fox or FS1

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 19

TBA

TBS

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20

TBA

Fox or FS1

World Series

Event

Teams

Date

Time

TV channel

World Series Game 1

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 22

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 2

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 23

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 3

TBA

Friday, Oct. 25

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 4

TBA

Saturday, Oct. 26

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

TBA

Sunday, Oct. 27

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 29

TBA

Fox

World Series Game 7 (if necessary)

TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

TBA

Fox

