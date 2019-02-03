What Channel is the Puppy Bowl On? Broadcast Info, Start Time

Puppy Bowl XV, the 15th annual showdown between adorable (and adoptable) puppies, will be broadcast on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday.

The event will air at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Animal Planet will begin coverage at 11 a.m. ET with the Puppy Bowl XV "Training Camp Confidential." The day will be filled with fluffy faces, with the pregame show starting at 2 p.m. before kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff will play for two hours, with a winner crowned before the show's end at 5 p.m. ET.

Take a look at each team's starting lineup before the big game and the backup pups here.

You can watch Super Bowl LIII on CBS after the Puppy Bowl.