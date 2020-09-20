What channel is Patriots vs. Seahawks on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 2

The TV channel for tonight's game between the Patriots and Seahawks is the same TV channel that will broadcast all "Sunday Night Football" games this season. NBC's TV rights deal with the NFL gives the network the complete slate of Sunday night games as well as place in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

Nothing has changed regarding how to watch Sunday night's Patriots-Seahawks game in Seattle, but with no fans in the stands, the viewing experience will be a little different. New England certainly doesn't mind, as it no longer has to deal with what would have been a loud Seattle crowd at CenturyLink Field.

As for the start time for Patriots vs. Seahawks, like the TV channel, it's the same as all other "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 — 8:20 p.m. ET. The only exceptions to that SNF start time will be any Sunday afternoon games flexed into the Sunday night window later in the season.

Below is everything to know about this week's "Sunday Night Football" game between the Patriots and Seahawks in Week 2.

What channel is Patriots vs. Seahawks on today?

Game : New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Date : Sunday, Sept. 120

: Sunday, Sept. 120 TV channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network's TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all "Sunday Night Football" games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

NBC's team of announcers features play-by-play man Al Michaels, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. However, Michals this season will be given a few "bye weeks" because his age (75) puts him at a high risk for COVID-19. Veteran broadcaster Mike Tirico will take Michaels' place on those weeks.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Because NBC broadcasts all "Sunday Night Football" games, they are available to stream on all of the network's online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can't get in front of a TV. Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

What time is the Patriots vs. Seahawks game on?

Date : Sunday, Sept. 120

: Sunday, Sept. 120 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 have the same set start time of 8:20 p.m. ET. There are Sunday night games scheduled for every week of the season except Week 17, though the NFL has the ability to flex a game into a Week 17 SNF window.

While the start times for all "Sunday Night Football" games in 2020 will go unchanged, the matchups might be tweaked.

The NFL has a flex scheduling procedure that allows for "quality matchups on Sunday night in those weeks and gave surprise teams a chance to play their way onto primetime." Here are the key rules for flex scheduling:

— Begins Sunday of Week 5 and in effect during Weeks 5-17

— Up to two games may be flexed into Sunday night between Weeks 5-10

— Only Sunday afternoon games are subject to being moved into the Sunday night window

— The game that has been tentatively scheduled for Sunday night during flex weeks will be listed at 8:15 p.m. ET

— The announcement will come no later than 12 days prior to the game

NFL live stream for Patriots vs. Seahawks

Because NBC broadcasts all "Sunday Night Football" games, they are available to stream on all of the network's online platforms. This should be the preferred method for those who have a cable/satellite subscription but can't get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for "Sunday Night Football." Below are all of them.