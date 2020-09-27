What channel is Patriots vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

Las Vegas makes the long cross-country flight to Gillette Stadium on a short week to take on a resurgent Cam Newton-led New England team for an early afternoon game on CBS.

The Raiders (2-0) pulled off the biggest upset of Week 2 on "Monday Night Football" with their 34-24 win over New Orleans in the first game inside Allegiant Stadium. Derek Carr completed passes to 11 different Raiders receivers, but none more often than tight end Darren Waller. Waller grabbed 12 receptions against the Saints, and his 18 catches on the year are the second most in the NFL. The Patriots surrendered over 150 rushing yards last week which should bode well for Josh Jacobs who found the end zone three times in Week 1.

The Patriots (1-1) lost a nail-biter to Seattle in Week 2, but they may have gotten even more than they anticipated with the Newton signing. Newton has showed no sign of aging or injuries, throwing for 397 yards last week and rushing for a team-high 75 yards in Week 1. He could find even more success on the ground against the Raiders who give up 4.9 yards a carry. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore will likely matchup with Waller for most of the game. Gilmore was far from himself last week as D.K. Metcalf had a 54-yard reception against the Patriots defenders.

The Raiders last played the Patriots in Mexico City in 2017 with New England winning 33-8. Jon Gruden hasn't been to Foxboro since losing 16-13 in 2001.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Patriots vs. Raiders game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

Everyone's favorite duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo is on the call, joined by Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter. Gene Steratore is the rules analyst, and Jason La Canfora is the insider for CBS games.

For those looking for radio information, the Patriots broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 230, or the Raiders broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 388.

In Canada, viewers can watch Patriots vs. Raiders on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

