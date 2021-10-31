What channel for the Panthers-Falcons game? How to listen on radio and watch on TV
Interested in spending your 2021 Halloween (at least in part) with the Panthers? We got you covered.
Carolina’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 1 p.m. in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Bank and will be broadcast on Fox. That means channel WJZY FOX46 if you’re in Charlotte and FOX50 if you’re in Raleigh/Durham.
These channels should be accessible over the air and included in basic cable satellite packages, or on YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.
Local fans can view the game on Panthers.com via a mobile web browser or the Panthers’ Mobile App. (Visit the Panthers’ website for more information on this.)
You can also follow the game on the radio (see local affiliates below) or on DirecTV with NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re outside the Panthers TV market.
Announcers for Sunday’s Fox broadcast are Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin. On the radio, you’ll hear Mick Mixon, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke and Kristen Balboni.
Panthers radio network
City
State
Station
Frequency
Abemarle
NC
WSPC-AM
1010
Asheville
NC
WWNC-AM
570
Bedford
VA
WLVA-FM
94.1
Blacksburg
VA
WPIN-AM
810
Burlington
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
Camden
SC
WPUB-FM
102.7
Charleston
SC
WYBB-FM
98.1
Charlotte
NC
WBT-AM
1110
Charlotte
NC
WBT-FM
99.3
Cherrwille
NC
WCSL-AM
1590
Chesterfield
SC
WVSZ-FM
107.3
Columbia
SC
WMFX-FM
102.3
Concord
NC
WEGO-AM
1410
Concord
NC
WEGO-FM
98.3
Elkin
NC
WIFM-FM
100.9
Fairmont
NC
WSTS-FM
100.9
Fayetteville
NC
WFNC-AM
640
Florence
SC
WWFN-FM
100.1
Greensboro
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
Greenville
NC
WTIB-FM
103.7
Greenville
SC
WROQ-FM
101.1
Hamlet
NC
WKDX-AM
1250
Henderson
NC
WIZS-AM
1450
HendersonviIle
NC
WHKP-AM
1450
HendersonviIle
NC
WHKP-FM
107.7
Hopewell
VA
WHAP-AM
1340
Jacksonville
NC
WJNC-AM
1240
Kinston
NC
WRNS-AM
960
Lincolnton
NC
WLON-AM
1050
Lynchburg
VA
WLVA-AM
580
Lynchburg
VA
WLVA-FM
94.1
Lynchburg
VA
WPLI-AM
1390
Lynchburg
VA
WPLI-FM
107.5
Manning
SC
WYMB-AM
920
Morehead City
NC
WTKF-FM
107.1
Myrtle Beach
SC
WSEA-FM
100.3
Newton
NC
WNNC-AM
1230
Raleigh
NC
WCMC-FM
99.9
Richmond
VA
WURV-FM
106.1
Roanoke
VA
WPLY-AM
610
Roanoke
VA
WPLY-FM
101.1
Rock Hill
SC
WRHM-FM
107.1
Rocky Mount
NC
WZAX-FM
99.3
Salem
VA
WPLY-FM
98.5
Salisbury
NC
WSAT-AM
1280
Salisbury
NC
WSAT-FM
103.3
Shallotte
NC
WVCB-AM
1410
Shelby
NC
WOHS-AM
1390
Spartanburg
SC
WROQ-FM
101.1
Statesville
NC
WSIC-AM
1400
Statesville
NC
WSIC-FM
100.7, 105.9
Topsail Beach
NC
WNTB-FM
93.7
Wilmington
NC
WNTB-FM
93.7
Winston-Salem
NC
WKRR-FM
92.3
