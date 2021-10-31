What channel for the Panthers-Falcons game? How to listen on radio and watch on TV

Alex Zietlow
·3 min read

Interested in spending your 2021 Halloween (at least in part) with the Panthers? We got you covered.

Carolina’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 1 p.m. in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta Bank and will be broadcast on Fox. That means channel WJZY FOX46 if you’re in Charlotte and FOX50 if you’re in Raleigh/Durham.

These channels should be accessible over the air and included in basic cable satellite packages, or on YouTube TV, FuboTV and Hulu+ Live TV with valid subscriptions.

Local fans can view the game on Panthers.com via a mobile web browser or the Panthers’ Mobile App. (Visit the Panthers’ website for more information on this.)

You can also follow the game on the radio (see local affiliates below) or on DirecTV with NFL Sunday Ticket if you’re outside the Panthers TV market.

Announcers for Sunday’s Fox broadcast are Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin. On the radio, you’ll hear Mick Mixon, Jake Delhomme, Jim Szoke and Kristen Balboni.

What time is the Panthers game today?

The Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on the road.

Panthers radio network

City

State

Station

Frequency

Abemarle

NC

WSPC-AM

1010

Asheville

NC

WWNC-AM

570

Bedford

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Blacksburg

VA

WPIN-AM

810

Burlington

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Camden

SC

WPUB-FM

102.7

Charleston

SC

WYBB-FM

98.1

Charlotte

NC

WBT-AM

1110

Charlotte

NC

WBT-FM

99.3

Cherrwille

NC

WCSL-AM

1590

Chesterfield

SC

WVSZ-FM

107.3

Columbia

SC

WMFX-FM

102.3

Concord

NC

WEGO-AM

1410

Concord

NC

WEGO-FM

98.3

Elkin

NC

WIFM-FM

100.9

Fairmont

NC

WSTS-FM

100.9

Fayetteville

NC

WFNC-AM

640

Florence

SC

WWFN-FM

100.1

Greensboro

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

Greenville

NC

WTIB-FM

103.7

Greenville

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Hamlet

NC

WKDX-AM

1250

Henderson

NC

WIZS-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-AM

1450

HendersonviIle

NC

WHKP-FM

107.7

Hopewell

VA

WHAP-AM

1340

Jacksonville

NC

WJNC-AM

1240

Kinston

NC

WRNS-AM

960

Lincolnton

NC

WLON-AM

1050

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-AM

580

Lynchburg

VA

WLVA-FM

94.1

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-AM

1390

Lynchburg

VA

WPLI-FM

107.5

Manning

SC

WYMB-AM

920

Morehead City

NC

WTKF-FM

107.1

Myrtle Beach

SC

WSEA-FM

100.3

Newton

NC

WNNC-AM

1230

Raleigh

NC

WCMC-FM

99.9

Richmond

VA

WURV-FM

106.1

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-AM

610

Roanoke

VA

WPLY-FM

101.1

Rock Hill

SC

WRHM-FM

107.1

Rocky Mount

NC

WZAX-FM

99.3

Salem

VA

WPLY-FM

98.5

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-AM

1280

Salisbury

NC

WSAT-FM

103.3

Shallotte

NC

WVCB-AM

1410

Shelby

NC

WOHS-AM

1390

Spartanburg

SC

WROQ-FM

101.1

Statesville

NC

WSIC-AM

1400

Statesville

NC

WSIC-FM

100.7, 105.9

Topsail Beach

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Wilmington

NC

WNTB-FM

93.7

Winston-Salem

NC

WKRR-FM

92.3

What channel is the Panthers game on?

If inside the Panthers TV market

Cable: Fox (WJZY)

Streaming services: YouTube TV, FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Vidigo, SlingTV

If you’re outside the Panthers TV market

DirecTV with SundayTicket

