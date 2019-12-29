What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for Week 17 NFL game
The Packers will try and lock up a top seed in the NFC playoff bracket on Sunday as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 17.
Green Bay (12-3) wrapped up the division with a win on "Monday Night Football" against Minnesota in Week 16. Now, the Packers will try and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Green Bay's been on a roll as of late, winning five of its last six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been sharp for the Packers this season, throwing for 3,679 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Detroit (3-11-1) is in a free fall. After starting 2-0-1, the Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit at the bottom of the NFC. Not much has gone right for the Lions this season, and now some are questioning whether or not coach Matt Patricia will be on the sidelines next season for Detroit.
A win by the Packers or a loss by the Saints will give Green Bay the 2-seed in the NFC. A win and loss by San Francisco can give the Packers the top seed.
Here's everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.
What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today?
TV channel (national): Fox
TV channel (Green Bay): WXTF-TV
TV channel (Detroit): WNYW
Live stream: fuboTV
The Packers vs. Lions game will be shown on Fox to a majority of viewers across the country. For local viewers in Green Bay and Detroit, you can find the game broadcast on your Fox affiliate station. Kevin Burkhardt will call the Packers vs. Lions play-by-play action, and Charles Davis will provide analysis.
You can also live stream Packers vs. Lions on fuboTV.
Packers vs. Lions: What time is kickoff?
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29
Time: 1 p.m. ET
The Packers vs. Lions game starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Green Bay heads into Sunday's game having won five of its last six games while Detroit's lost 11 of its last 12.
NFL schedule Week 17
You can keep up with live scores and stats with SN's live scoreboard.
Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Game
Time
Channel
Jets vs. Bills
1 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Browns vs. Bengals
1 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Packers vs. Lions
1 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Chargers vs. Chiefs
1 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Bears vs. Vikings
1 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Dolphins vs. Patriots
1 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Falcons vs. Buccaneers
1 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Saints vs. Panthers
1 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Redskins vs. Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Raiders vs. Broncos
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Cardinals vs. Rams
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Eagles vs. Giants
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox, fuboTV
Colts vs. Jaguars
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Steelers vs. Ravens
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
Titans vs. Texans
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS, fuboTV
49ers vs. Seahawks
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC, fuboTV
Packers schedule 2019
Week
Date
Opponent
Kickoff time
TV
Week 1
Sept. 5 (Thursday)
at Bears
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Week 2
Sept. 15
vs. Vikings
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 3
Sept. 22
vs. Broncos
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 4
Sept. 26 (Thursday)
vs. Eagles
8:20 p.m. ET
Fox/NFLN
Week 5
Oct. 6
at Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 6
Oct. 14 (Monday)
vs. Lions
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 7
Oct. 20
vs. Raiders
1 p.m. ET
CBS
Week 8
Oct. 27
at Chiefs
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Week 9
Nov. 3
at Chargers
4:25 p.m. ET
CBS
Week 10
Nov. 10
vs. Panthers
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 11
BYE
-
-
-
Week 12
Nov. 24
at 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 13
Dec. 1
at Giants
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 14
Dec. 8
vs. Redskins
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 15
Dec. 15
vs. Bears
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 16
Dec. 23 (Monday)
at Vikings
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 17
Dec. 29
at Lions
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Lions schedule 2019
Week
Date
Opponent
Kickoff time
TV
Week 1
Sept. 8
at Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 2
Sept. 15
vs. Chargers
1 p.m. ET
CBS
Week 3
Sept. 22
at Eagles
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 4
Sept. 29
vs. Chiefs
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 5
BYE
-
-
-
Week 6
Oct. 14 (Monday)
at Packers
8:15 p.m. ET
ESPN
Week 7
Oct. 20
vs. Vikings
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 8
Oct. 27
vs. Giants
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 9
Nov. 3
at Raiders
4:05 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 10
Nov. 10
at Bears
1 p.m. ET
CBS
Week 11
Nov. 17
vs. Cowboys
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 12
Nov. 24
at Redskins
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 13
Nov. 28 (Thursday)
vs. Bears
12:30 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 14
Dec. 8
at Vikings
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 15
Dec. 15
vs. Buccaneers
1 p.m. ET
Fox
Week 16
Dec. 22
at Broncos
4:05 p.m. ET
CBS
Week 17
Dec. 29
vs. Packers
1 p.m. ET
Fox