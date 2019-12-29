What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for Week 17 NFL game

The Packers will try and lock up a top seed in the NFC playoff bracket on Sunday as they travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 17.

Green Bay (12-3) wrapped up the division with a win on "Monday Night Football" against Minnesota in Week 16. Now, the Packers will try and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Green Bay's been on a roll as of late, winning five of its last six games. Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been sharp for the Packers this season, throwing for 3,679 yards, 24 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Detroit (3-11-1) is in a free fall. After starting 2-0-1, the Lions have lost 11 of their last 12 games and sit at the bottom of the NFC. Not much has gone right for the Lions this season, and now some are questioning whether or not coach Matt Patricia will be on the sidelines next season for Detroit.

A win by the Packers or a loss by the Saints will give Green Bay the 2-seed in the NFC. A win and loss by San Francisco can give the Packers the top seed.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 17 NFL schedule.

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

TV channel (Green Bay): WXTF-TV

TV channel (Detroit): WNYW

Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Packers vs. Lions game will be shown on Fox to a majority of viewers across the country. For local viewers in Green Bay and Detroit, you can find the game broadcast on your Fox affiliate station. Kevin Burkhardt will call the Packers vs. Lions play-by-play action, and Charles Davis will provide analysis.

You can also live stream Packers vs. Lions by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Packers vs. Lions: What time is kickoff?

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Packers vs. Lions game starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Green Bay heads into Sunday's game having won five of its last six games while Detroit's lost 11 of its last 12.

NFL schedule Week 17

You can keep up with live scores and stats with SN's live scoreboard.

Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Game Time Channel Jets vs. Bills 1 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Browns vs. Bengals 1 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Packers vs. Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Chargers vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Bears vs. Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Dolphins vs. Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Saints vs. Panthers 1 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Redskins vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Raiders vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Eagles vs. Giants 4:25 p.m. ET Fox, fuboTV Colts vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Steelers vs. Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Titans vs. Texans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV 49ers vs. Seahawks 8:20 p.m. ET NBC, fuboTV

Packers schedule 2019

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV Week 1 Sept. 5 (Thursday) at Bears 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 2 Sept. 15 vs. Vikings 1 p.m. ET Fox Week 3 Sept. 22 vs. Broncos 1 p.m. ET Fox Week 4 Sept. 26 (Thursday) vs. Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET Fox/NFLN Week 5 Oct. 6 at Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 6 Oct. 14 (Monday) vs. Lions 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 7 Oct. 20 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. ET CBS Week 8 Oct. 27 at Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Week 9 Nov. 3 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Week 10 Nov. 10 vs. Panthers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 11 BYE - - - Week 12 Nov. 24 at 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Week 13 Dec. 1 at Giants 1 p.m. ET Fox Week 14 Dec. 8 vs. Redskins 1 p.m. ET Fox Week 15 Dec. 15 vs. Bears 1 p.m. ET Fox Week 16 Dec. 23 (Monday) at Vikings 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN Week 17 Dec. 29 at Lions 1 p.m. ET Fox

Lions schedule 2019