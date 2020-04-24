What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Start times, TV schedule for Day 1, Day 2 & Day 3

Fortunately for fans who wish to watch, the TV channels and start times for all three days and seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft remain unchanged. Of course, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, those are just about the only aspects of the 2020 NFL Draft, which will play out virtually, that remain somewhat normal.

As originally scheduled, the 2020 NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The same TV channels will carry Rounds 2-3 of the NFL Draft, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, as well as Rounds 4-7, starting at noon ET on Saturday.

While the TV channels and live stream options for the 2020 NFL Draft remain unchanged, the presentations fans will see on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will be modified to account for social distancing guidelines. (More on that below.)

Below is all you need to know to watch the 2020 NFL Draft on TV or via live stream, including information on the modified broadcasts being presented by all three networks.

What channel is the NFL Draft on today?

TV channels : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: ESPN app | NFL app | DAZN (in Canada)

The entirety of the 2020 NFL Draft will broadcast live on three different TV networks — ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes also will present a Spanish edition of ESPN’s broadcast.

Due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks. ABC will present its own distinctive telecasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

All 2020 NFL Draft telecasts, originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, will originate from ESPN's studios and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio, but most of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home, too.

ESPN and NFL Network

All the major cable networks carry both ESPN (Xfinity channel 49) and NFL Network (Xfinity channel 265). The specific ESPN and NFL Network channels for Spectrum, Cox and Optimum cable customers vary based on viewing area.

Trey Wingo will host all three days of ESPN's NFL Draft coverage and will be joined remotely by analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. NFL Network host Rich Eisen and analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Irvin and Kurt Warner will also contribute remotely.

ESPN NFL host Suzy Kolber will conduct remote interviews with NFL draftees from a studio, and ESPN NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will provide updates from their respective homes.

ABC

For the second straight year, the NFL Draft will be shown on ABC in addition to cable networks ESPN and NFL Network. That means anybody with access to ABC, a broadcast TV network, can watch the entirety of the NFL Draft for free without cable.

Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor will lead unique prime-time presentations of the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC on Thursday and Friday night. Rather than the typical NFL Draft presentation seen on ESPN and NFL Network, ABC will focus on storytelling and the journey draft prospects and their families have taken to get to the NFL.

ABC's prime-time broadcasts will feature ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay and college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack, and correspondent/feature reporter Tom Rinaldi. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Rinaldi will be in-studio.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft. Commentators will include "Monday Night Football" voices Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega.

ESPNDeportes.com also will have a crew dedicated to covering the draft. That team will provide pre-draft analysis, pieces written by Sebastian Martinez Christensen and videos of every selection.​

What time does the NFL Draft start today?

The start time for the 2020 NFL Draft is 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. The entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out Thursday night, but only the first round.

The start time for the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also play out Friday night. The start time for Saturday's coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.

Round Day Date Start time 1 Thursday April 23 8 p.m. ET 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET 4-7 Saturday April 25 Noon ET

In the first round of the NFL Draft, each team gets 10 minutes to make its pick. In the second and third rounds, each team gets seven minutes to make its pick. In the fourth, fifth, sixth rounds, each team gets five minutes to make its pick. In the seventh round, each team gets four minutes to make its pick. If a team lets its time expire without making its pick, it can make a pick later, but it runs the risk of letting the next team on the clock take the player it was considering.

That process and timing means the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last roughly three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last roughly four hours, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last roughly six hours.

2020 NFL Draft TV schedule

Round Day Date Start time TV channels 1 Thursday April 23 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 2-3 Friday April 24 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network 4-7 Saturday April 25 Noon ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

The TV schedule for the 2020 NFL Draft remains unchanged despite the logistics changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

All seven rounds of the NFL Draft still will be presented across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network on April 23-25, but as noted above, the broadcasts will look and feel a little different.

2020 NFL Draft live stream

NFL Draft live steams can be found on multiple platforms and can be viewed on multiple devices. As for live TV streaming services, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now all carry at least one of the channels broadcasting the 2020 NFL Draft. AT&T Watch TV, however, does not carry ABC, ESPN or NFL Network.

For those with connected TV devices (Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PS4 and Roku), the NFL Draft can be streamed live with the NFL App, the ABC App or the ESPN App by authentication with participating TV providers.

Similar options are available for those who wish to live stream the NFL Draft via mobile devices and tablets — the NFL App, the NFL Network App, the ABC App and the ESPN App. On computers and laptops, a live stream of the NFL Draft will be available by authentication with participating TV providers at NFL.com/Watch, ESPN.com/Watch and ABC.go.com.

In Canada, the NFL Draft can be streamed live on DAZN, which includes NFL Network coverage and offers a free trial period for new subscribers.