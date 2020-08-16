What channel is NASCAR on today? TV schedule, start time for Daytona road course race

The TV channel for a NASCAR race is elusive enough in a normal season when Fox and FS1 trade broadcasts of Cup Series events through the first half of the schedule before NBC and NBCSN take over for the second half. The schedule shake-up associated with the coronavirus pandemic make the "what channel is today's NASCAR race on" question even more understandable.

For just the second time this season, the NASCAR Cup Series race today will broadcast live on broadcast network NBC. Which is fitting for such a special race, the first ever at the Daytona International Speedway road course for the Cup Series. The GoBowling 235 at Daytona marks NBC/NBCSN's seventh broadcast of the season after Fox/FS1's slate ended with the July 15 All-Star Race.

Sunday's race at the Daytona road course is the 19th race in NASCAR's return on an altered, short-term schedule, and the 23rd Cup Series races overall as NASCAR attempts to keep a 36-race slate intact for 2020. The race was moved to Daytona from Watkins Glen as part of NASCAR's schedule shake-up.

The start time for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona is 3 p.m. ET, the same start time for which it was originally scheduled at Watkins Glen.

Below is how to watch Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona, including the TV channel and live stream options.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

When Sunday's race was moved from Watkins Glen to Daytona last month, it also got a new TV channel, as NBC will now broadcast the race rather than NBCSN. NBC also is scheduled to show the Daytona oval race in two weeks, the last event in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season.

Of the 20 NASCAR Cup Series races NBC will broadcast in 2020, 12 were scheduled to be shown on NBCSN with the other eight on NBC's flagship cable network.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Ft. Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay area 11 (12) Washington D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) The Aug. 16 race will be the NASCAR Cup Series' first on the road course at Daytona. Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

As is the case for all the Cup Series races on NBC and NBCSN this season, Rick Allen will call the race with the assistance of analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

: Sunday, Aug. 16 Start time: 3 p.m. ET

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Daytona road course will wave shortly after 3 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

The good news in the event weather impacts Sunday's race is NASCAR has sufficient lighting for the road course portion of the track to compliment Daytona's oval lighting. This means NASCAR could push the race late into the evening if need be.

With the addition of the road course element, rather than a 2.5-mile oval, Daytona this weekend is a 3.57-mile circuit. Sunday's Cup Series race is scheduled for 65 laps and 231 miles with stage lengths of 15 laps, 15 laps and 35 laps.

NASCAR live stream for Daytona road course race

Anybody who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday's NASCAR race at Daytona live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but isn't able to get in front of his or her TV.

For those who don't have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV streaming options that carry NBC and NBCSN — Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT&T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

NASCAR schedule 2020

NASCAR on July 8 released its latest revised Cup Series schedule through August of 2020. It remains committed to running 36 races, four of which were completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. NASCAR also is keeping its 10 playoff races in the fall intact and at their original tracks.

Below is the schedule revision for the Cup Series regular season, starting with the races at Darlington the Cup Series ran in its return in May.

Date Track TV channel Start time Sun., May 17 Darlington FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Wed., May 20 Darlington FS1 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., May 24 Charlotte FOX 6 p.m. ET Wed., May 27 Charlotte FS1 8 p.m. ET Sun, May 31 Bristol FS1 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 7 Atlanta FOX 3 p.m. ET Wed, June 10 Martinsville FS1 7 p.m. ET Sun, June 14 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun, June 21 Talladega FOX 3 p.m. ET Sat., June 27 Pocono FOX 3:30 p.m. ET Sun., June 28 Pocono FS1 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 5 Indianapolis NBC 4 p.m. ET Sun., July 12 Kentucky FS1 2:30 p.m. ET Wed., July 15 Bristol (All-Star Race) FS1 8:30 p.m. ET Sun., July 19 Texas NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Thurs., July 23 Kansas NBCSN 7:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 2 New Hampshire NBCSN 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 8 Michigan NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 9 Michigan NBCSN 4:30 p.m. ET Sun., Aug. 16 Daytona (road course) NBC 3 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 22 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sun. Aug. 23 Dover NBCSN 4 p.m. ET Sat., Aug. 29 Daytona NBC 7:30 p.m. ET

The Darlington race on May 17 ran instead of the the Chicagoland race that was originally scheduled for June 21. The Darlington race on May 20 ran instead of the postponed Richmond race that was originally scheduled for April 19. The Charlotte race on May 27 ran instead of the Sonoma race that was originally scheduled for June 14.

The Pocono doubleheader remained as previously scheduled for the final weekend of June, with the Cup Series racing on back-to-back days. Those races were presented on Fox (and FS1) rather than on NBC. Fox's closed its coverage this season with the All-Star Race at Bristol on July 15.

