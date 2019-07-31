What channel is the MLS All-Star Game on? Time, rosters for Atletico Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars

Sporting News

Orlando is the host to one of the year's biggest MLS events when its team of All-Stars take on Europe's Atletico Madrid Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

In 2018, the MLS All-Stars lost on penalties to Juventus. In fact, the league's offering of stars hasn't won the showcase since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Reigning Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez of Atlanta United will align with other power strikers like the LA Galaxy's Zlatan Imbrahimovic and San Jose's Chris Wondolowski, who became the all-time MLS goalscorer this season.

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will bolster the All-Star's defense along with Portland's star defensive mid Diego Chara and LAFC's Walker Zimmerman holding the line ahead of ATL's Brad Guzan.

The biggest stars in MLS were voted in to face Diego Simeone's Atleti, which boast a few stars of its own. Kieran Trippier joins the club from from Tottenham Hotspur and is its first English player in 95 years. He'll feature alongside Spanish national team forward Diego Costa, Spanish midfelder and Atletico captain Koke and 19-year-old star goalscorer Joao Felix.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 MLS All-Star Game featuring Atletico Madrid, including the match start time, TV channel and rosters for both sides.

When is the 2019 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Orlando's Exploria Stadium is the host site, home to Orlando City SC.

TV channel, live stream for the MLS All-Star Game

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be broadcast live on FS1 and UníMas in the United States and on TSN 1/4/5 in Canada. The match can also streamed live on Fox Sports Go, as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial period for new sign-ups.

2019 MLS All-Star Game roster

Player

Club

Position

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy

Forward

Josef Martinez

Atlanta United

Forward

Wayne Rooney

D.C. United

Forward

Carlos Vela

LAFC

Forward

Chris Wondolowski

San Jose Earthquakes

Forward

Ezequiel Barco

Atlanta United

Midfielder

Diego Chara

Portland Timbers

Midfielder

Jonathan Dos Santos

LA Galaxy

Midfielder

Mark-Anthony Kaye

LAFC

Midfielder

Nicolás Lodeiro

Seattle Sounders

Midfielder

Pity Martínez

Atlanta United

Midfielder

Maxi Moralez

NYCFC

Midfielder

Nani

Orlando City SC

Midfielder

Paxton Pomykal

FC Dallas

Midfielder

Alejandro Pozuelo

Toronto FC

Midfielder

Diego Rossi

LAFC

Midfielder

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez

Atlanta United

Defender

Matt Hedges

FC Dallas

Defender

Kemar Lawrence

NY Red Bulls

Defender

Romain Metanire

Minnesota United

Defender

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Chicago Fire

Defender

Walker Zimmerman

LAFC

Defender

Graham Zusi

Sporting KC

Defender

Andre Blake

Philadelphia Union

Goalkeeper

Brad Guzan

Atlanta United

Goalkeeper

Nick Rimando

Real Salt Lake

Goalkeeper

Atletico Madrid roster

Player

Position

Antonio Adán

Goalkeeper

Alex dos Santos

Goalkeeper

Jan Oblak

Goalkeeper

Mario Hermoso

Defender

Carlos Isaac

Defender

Renan Lodi

Defender

Felipe Monteiro

Defender

Javier Montero

Defender

Manu Sánchez

Defender

Stefan Savic

Defender

Kieran Trippier

Defender

Héctor Herrera

Midfielder

Koke

Midfielder

Thomas Lemar

Midfielder

Marcos Llorente

Midfielder

Toni Moya

Midfielder

Saúl Ñíguez

Midfielder

Juan Manuel Sanabria

Midfielder

Rodrigo Riquelme

Midfielder

Vitolo

Midfielder

Sergio Camello

Forward

Ángel Correra

Forward

Diego Costa

Forward

João Félix

Forward

Álvaro Morata

Forward

Ivan Šaponjić

Forward

