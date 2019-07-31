What channel is the MLS All-Star Game on? Time, rosters for Atletico Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars
Orlando is the host to one of the year's biggest MLS events when its team of All-Stars take on Europe's Atletico Madrid Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.
In 2018, the MLS All-Stars lost on penalties to Juventus. In fact, the league's offering of stars hasn't won the showcase since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.
Reigning Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez of Atlanta United will align with other power strikers like the LA Galaxy's Zlatan Imbrahimovic and San Jose's Chris Wondolowski, who became the all-time MLS goalscorer this season.
World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will bolster the All-Star's defense along with Portland's star defensive mid Diego Chara and LAFC's Walker Zimmerman holding the line ahead of ATL's Brad Guzan.
The biggest stars in MLS were voted in to face Diego Simeone's Atleti, which boast a few stars of its own. Kieran Trippier joins the club from from Tottenham Hotspur and is its first English player in 95 years. He'll feature alongside Spanish national team forward Diego Costa, Spanish midfelder and Atletico captain Koke and 19-year-old star goalscorer Joao Felix.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 MLS All-Star Game featuring Atletico Madrid, including the match start time, TV channel and rosters for both sides.
When is the 2019 MLS All-Star Game?
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, UníMas
Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)
The 2019 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Orlando's Exploria Stadium is the host site, home to Orlando City SC.
TV channel, live stream for the MLS All-Star Game
The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be broadcast live on FS1 and UníMas in the United States and on TSN 1/4/5 in Canada. The match can also streamed live on Fox Sports Go, as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial period for new sign-ups.
2019 MLS All-Star Game roster
Player
Club
Position
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LA Galaxy
Forward
Josef Martinez
Atlanta United
Forward
Wayne Rooney
D.C. United
Forward
Carlos Vela
LAFC
Forward
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose Earthquakes
Forward
Ezequiel Barco
Atlanta United
Midfielder
Diego Chara
Portland Timbers
Midfielder
Jonathan Dos Santos
LA Galaxy
Midfielder
Mark-Anthony Kaye
LAFC
Midfielder
Nicolás Lodeiro
Seattle Sounders
Midfielder
Pity Martínez
Atlanta United
Midfielder
Maxi Moralez
NYCFC
Midfielder
Nani
Orlando City SC
Midfielder
Paxton Pomykal
FC Dallas
Midfielder
Alejandro Pozuelo
Toronto FC
Midfielder
Diego Rossi
LAFC
Midfielder
Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
Atlanta United
Defender
Matt Hedges
FC Dallas
Defender
Kemar Lawrence
NY Red Bulls
Defender
Romain Metanire
Minnesota United
Defender
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Chicago Fire
Defender
Walker Zimmerman
LAFC
Defender
Graham Zusi
Sporting KC
Defender
Andre Blake
Philadelphia Union
Goalkeeper
Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
Goalkeeper
Nick Rimando
Real Salt Lake
Goalkeeper
Atletico Madrid roster
Player
Position
Antonio Adán
Goalkeeper
Alex dos Santos
Goalkeeper
Jan Oblak
Goalkeeper
Mario Hermoso
Defender
Carlos Isaac
Defender
Renan Lodi
Defender
Felipe Monteiro
Defender
Javier Montero
Defender
Manu Sánchez
Defender
Stefan Savic
Defender
Kieran Trippier
Defender
Héctor Herrera
Midfielder
Koke
Midfielder
Thomas Lemar
Midfielder
Marcos Llorente
Midfielder
Toni Moya
Midfielder
Saúl Ñíguez
Midfielder
Juan Manuel Sanabria
Midfielder
Rodrigo Riquelme
Midfielder
Vitolo
Midfielder
Sergio Camello
Forward
Ángel Correra
Forward
Diego Costa
Forward
João Félix
Forward
Álvaro Morata
Forward
Ivan Šaponjić
Forward