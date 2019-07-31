What channel is the MLS All-Star Game on? Time, rosters for Atletico Madrid vs. MLS All-Stars

Orlando is the host to one of the year's biggest MLS events when its team of All-Stars take on Europe's Atletico Madrid Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

In 2018, the MLS All-Stars lost on penalties to Juventus. In fact, the league's offering of stars hasn't won the showcase since a 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Reigning Golden Boot winner Josef Martinez of Atlanta United will align with other power strikers like the LA Galaxy's Zlatan Imbrahimovic and San Jose's Chris Wondolowski, who became the all-time MLS goalscorer this season.

World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger of the Chicago Fire will bolster the All-Star's defense along with Portland's star defensive mid Diego Chara and LAFC's Walker Zimmerman holding the line ahead of ATL's Brad Guzan.

The biggest stars in MLS were voted in to face Diego Simeone's Atleti, which boast a few stars of its own. Kieran Trippier joins the club from from Tottenham Hotspur and is its first English player in 95 years. He'll feature alongside Spanish national team forward Diego Costa, Spanish midfelder and Atletico captain Koke and 19-year-old star goalscorer Joao Felix.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 MLS All-Star Game featuring Atletico Madrid, including the match start time, TV channel and rosters for both sides.

When is the 2019 MLS All-Star Game?

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, UníMas

Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Orlando's Exploria Stadium is the host site, home to Orlando City SC.

TV channel, live stream for the MLS All-Star Game

The 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be broadcast live on FS1 and UníMas in the United States and on TSN 1/4/5 in Canada. The match can also streamed live on Fox Sports Go, as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial period for new sign-ups.

2019 MLS All-Star Game roster

Player Club Position Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy Forward Josef Martinez Atlanta United Forward Wayne Rooney D.C. United Forward Carlos Vela LAFC Forward Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes Forward Ezequiel Barco Atlanta United Midfielder Diego Chara Portland Timbers Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos LA Galaxy Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye LAFC Midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro Seattle Sounders Midfielder Pity Martínez Atlanta United Midfielder Maxi Moralez NYCFC Midfielder Nani Orlando City SC Midfielder Paxton Pomykal FC Dallas Midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo Toronto FC Midfielder Diego Rossi LAFC Midfielder Leandro Gonzalez Pirez Atlanta United Defender Matt Hedges FC Dallas Defender Kemar Lawrence NY Red Bulls Defender Romain Metanire Minnesota United Defender Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire Defender Walker Zimmerman LAFC Defender Graham Zusi Sporting KC Defender Andre Blake Philadelphia Union Goalkeeper Brad Guzan Atlanta United Goalkeeper Nick Rimando Real Salt Lake Goalkeeper

