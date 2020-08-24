Exclusive: Priti Patel 'Breaking The Law' By 'Detaining' Lone Children Who Cross The Channel

Coronavirus has changed everything. Make sense of it all with the Waugh Zone, our evening politics briefing. Sign up now.

Priti Patel appears to be “flagrantly” breaking the law by holding lone asylum seeking children who cross the Channel in “effective detention” instead of in care, a charity has said.

Solicitors acting on behalf of Detention Action have written to the home secretary saying the charity has “significant difficulties identifying what lawful power that you have for holding the children at the Kent Intake Unit”.

The government began holding the vulnerable children at the Border Force facility last week after Kent County Council announced it had reached capacity and could not “safely accommodate any new arrivals” crossing the Channel.

The Home Office has failed to reveal how many children are being housed at the facility, which is thought to have capacity for 58 people in a large room, alongside a smaller room for families.

It described the situation as “unprecedented” and was unable to say whether the children have access to education, social workers or legal services, insisting only that they would be held there for “as short a time as possible” while places in care are found by other local authorities in the UK.

Detention Action director Bella Sankey said: “Children who have fled the world’s most dangerous situations and made it to the UK without their parents deserve immediate protection and support.

“However, children in this situation now face effective detention by the UK Border Force for an unknown length of time in an apparent flagrant breach of UK law.

“This should be unthinkable in the UK in 2020 and is why Detention Action has written to the Home Office and Kent County Council for urgent clarification about the present situation and we await their responses with interest.”

View photos A Border Force officer carries a young child to its father as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, on a Border Force vessel (Photo: Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images) More

Writing exclusively for HuffPost UK, Detention Action campaigns manager Matthew Leidecker said the situation amounted to “child detention by any other name” and that “it must be stopped”.

He said the centres where children are now being held are known as “short-term holding facilities” and are a “darker, harsher, less regulated and more secretive corner of our immigration detention system”.

Leidecker blamed the situation on the “collapse” – after “years of warnings” – of the Home Office’s national transfer scheme, which is designed to protect and house unaccompanied asylum seeking children.

Detention Action has questioned the legal basis for holding children at the intake unit, pointing out that the 2014 Immigration Act banned the detention of unaccompanied children unless they are bound for deportation, and imposing a 24-hour time limit on that detention if strict conditions are met.

In the letter to Patel, solicitors from Duncan Lewis, acting on behalf of the charity, said: “So far as Detention Action understands, none of the children who have arrived in the UK by boat are those who are subject to removal, and certainly cannot be subject to removal until basic inquiries are made to ascertain the reason they have come to the UK but not the substantive details of any claim for protection.

“Detention Action therefore has significant difficulties identifying what lawful power that you have for holding the children at the Kent Intake Unit.”

