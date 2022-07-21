Channel migrants allowed into UK without checks to identify potential terrorists

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, earlier this month - Gareth Fuller/PA

Channel migrants have been allowed into the UK without ID or fingerprint checks to identify potential terrorists or criminals, a damning inspection has revealed.

David Neal, the chief inspector of borders and immigration, said some had subsequently absconded from asylum hotels, with Border Force staff warning that had put national security at risk.

As many as two thirds of those who disappeared from “secure” hotels had not undergone the necessary “biometric enrolment” to record their IDs and fingerprints so they could be identified and tracked, Mr Neal’s report revealed.

He said that not only raised a security risk but also left migrants vulnerable to trafficking, modern slavery and other abuses, adding: “Put simply, if we don’t have a record of people coming into the country then we do not know who is threatened or who is threatening.”

Mr Neal blamed the “inexcusably awful” record-keeping on a “system failure” due to officers being “clearly overwhelmed” by the number of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

The report also noted that migrants were found to be armed with knives and guns after being searched on arrival. It said there were "incidents where migrants still possessed weapons after they had been searched".

There were also instances where migrants who had been searched were returned to a waiting area and able to mix with others who had not been searched.

Numbers hit a record 28,526 last year, with 15,000 people having reached the UK already this year.

The report, published on Thursday, said ID and fingerprint checks on migrants had been suspended on a “number of occasions” as Border Force officers relied on “virtually obsolete” 20-year-old handheld technology that often broke down and could not collect the information.

This meant biometric data, the key to “locking in a migrant’s identity” and a “basic state function” to protect national security, was not always recorded.

The Home Office told inspectors that 227 migrants had absconded from hotels since last September. Of 57 who disappeared from Dec 1 to Jan 7, 38 had not had their biometrics enrolled despite having been in Britain for 16 days on average.

Border Force staff told inspectors they were concerned that this meant “they cannot meet the country’s national security requirements” as, without biometric checks, they had to rely on information provided by migrants, which was “open to mistakes or deception”.

“It is the enrolled biometric which ‘locks’ the identity and essentially overrides the biographic information such as date of birth or name – if the latter is false, it does not matter as the biometrics mean the individual is known to the system,” said the report.

It meant those who had entered the UK “for other purposes” could drop below the radar. Counter-terror police told the inspectors it was “extremely important for [biometric] enrolment to occur as early as possible to identify persons of interest before they are dispersed”.

Mr Neal found that even basic records of biographical information taken by Border Force officers were littered with discrepancies and errors. Nearly 1,000 out of 7,000 records had surnames comprising just numbers, symbols or single letters such as “#”, “M021 #17 Hamid”, “#27”, “9” or “wristband”.

Ages were checked via a piece of cardboard with numbers from 1 to 63 written onto it. Migrants asked to point at a number to show how old they were, despite most coming from countries “in which the Roman alphabet was not used”.

There were no translators, so staff employed a mix of speaking slowly in English, showing question sheets in different languages, using other migrants to interpret, asking migrants to write their details on Post-It notes or asking them to enter their own information onto the Border Force system.

“These methods are not ideal and risk errors occurring in the information-gathering process,” said the report. There were also concerns that migrants were found with weapons after they had been searched by Border Force officers.

Mr Neal’s report report blamed an “ineffective and inefficient” response by the Home Office for the failings, which had exposed gaps in security procedures and left vulnerable migrants at risk.

Children were often forced to sleep in the same rooms as adult male migrants. Home Office staff did not ask about pregnancy, meaning that unless a woman was physically showing the signs of carrying a child, identification was reliant on specific questioning.

Recommendations proposed by Mr Neal have been accepted by the Home Office, which said: “There remains work to do to, but much of this report is now of a historic character and the criticisms identified reflect processes and procedures not now followed under the new operation.”

