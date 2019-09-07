What channel is Michigan vs. Army on today? Time, TV schedule for the Week 2 matchup

No. 7 Michigan might not be facing off against a ranked opponent, but it is a matchup that has many putting the Wolverines on upset watch Week 2.

Jim Harbaugh and his team will welcome the Army Black Knights to Michigan Stadium on Saturday for a clash at noon ET. The Black Knights currently own one of the longest winning streaks in college football, having won each of their past 10 games, the second-longest active FBS streak behind only Clemson.

Army, of course, brings a unique style of offense to the game that teams like Michigan have not faced often. Known for its run-heavy, triple-option attack that features a mobile quarterback, running back and fullback, Army's offense will keep Michigan's linebackers on their toes all game. It will also keep Michigan's offense off the field for a large portion of the afternoon, running the clock down.

Army's last loss came Sept. 22, 2018, when the Black Knights traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Sooners. The Sooners beat Army by a narrow margin of 28-21 in overtime, but Army outpaced Oklahoma in total yards (379 to 355) and overwhelmed them in time of possession (44:41 compared to 15:19).

Below is all the info you need to watch Army vs. Michigan on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channel and a full Week 2 college football schedule.

What channel is Army vs. Michigan on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV

This matchup between the Wolverines and the Black Knights will be one of four noon games among top-25 teams on Saturday. All other three matchups will feature at least one Big Ten team. This game will be broadcast on Fox while No. 5 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati will be on ABC, No. 20 Iowa vs. Rutgers will be on Fox Sports 1 and No. 21 Syracuse vs. Maryland will be on ESPN.

The Michigan and Iowa games will be streamable using fuboTV. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Michigan vs. Army: What time is kickoff?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

State time: Noon ET

The game will be both teams' second game of the season. It will be broadcast on Fox, with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft calling the game.

