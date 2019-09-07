What channel is LSU vs. Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for the week 2 matchup

This might not be the only matchup of ranked opponents on the Week 2 college football schedule, but it is certainly the most highly anticipated.

No. 6 LSU is fresh off a non-competitive 55-3 blowout of Georgia Southern in which quarterback Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns and completed 23 of 27 passes for 278 yards. No. 9 Texas won in similarly dominant fashion in Week 1, routing Louisiana Tech 45-14 with Sam Ehlinger also filling up the box score, having completed 28 of 38 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns.

Both teams have been viewed as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, though of course the road seems to be easier for Texas given it won't have Georgia and Alabama in its conference with which to compete.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Odds, betting trends, predictions for LSU vs. Texas

This matchup will draw the scrutiny of many trying to figure out if the Longhorns and coach Tom Herman really are serious contenders to make their first ever playoff appearance, while the Tigers and Ed Orgeron will need to prove they can hang in the top-heavy SEC with other highly ranked teams Alabama, Auburn and Georgia.

Below is all the info you need to watch LSU vs. Texas on Saturday, including kickoff time, TV channel and a full Week 2 college football schedule.

What channel is LSU vs. Texas on today?

TV channel (national): ABC

Live stream: ESPN.com

This matchup between the No. 6 Tigers and No. 9 Longhorns will be ABC's prime time game Saturday, with ESPN's College Gameday arriving in Austin, Texas, for the location of their weekly Saturday morning show. You can also stream the game live on ESPN.com or by downloading the ESPN app.

Tigers vs. Longhorns: What time is kickoff?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

State time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Story continues

The game will be both teams' second of the season. It will be broadcast on ABC, with Rece Davis handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit adding color and Maria Taylor reporting from the sideline.

Week 2 college football schedule

South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma 7 p.m. No TV

Below is the full schedule for college football's Week 2 AP Top 25 games.