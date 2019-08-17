What channel is the Little League World Series on? Full TV schedule, live stream for 2019 LLWS
Williamsport, Pennsylvania becomes the epicenter of the baseball world for 10 days in August when the best youth baseball teams converge for the 2019 Little League World Series.
Sixteen teams — eight from the United States and eight International squads — of 11- and 12-year-olds will play in the 73rd iteration of the tournament, which has featured several numerous future major leaguers over the year.
Honolulu, Hawaii's Little League team won the 2018 World Series, although a different city — Wailuku — will be looking to keep the title in the state in 2019. Taiwan has won more championships (17) than any other international team, but Japan has five titles this decade.
A team from the United States has won the LLWS 27 times, led by California (seven).
Here is all of the information you need to watch the 2019 Little League World Series, including the full game schedule and list of TV channels for each.
What channel is the Little League World Series on?
ESPN, ESPN2, ABC
Every 2019 Little League World Series game will be broadcast live on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.
You can also live stream the LLWS online at ESPN.com, by subscribing to ESPN+ or via the WatchESPN app on most mobile devices.
Little League World Series games today
The Little League World Series schedule for Saturday begins at 1 p.m. ET with a game between Australia and Latin America. The LLWS makes its network debut on ABC at 3 p.m. ET featuring New England and Great Lakes. There are four games in total, all between teams in the losing bracket.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game 9: Australia vs. Latin America, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 10: New England vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 11: Europe-Africa vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 12: Southwest vs. Northwest, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Scores will be updated above as games go final. Here is the full LLWS live scoreboard.
2019 Little League World Series schedule
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game 13
Caribbean vs. Asia-Pacific
9 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 14
Midwest vs. Southeast
11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 15
Mexico vs. Japan
1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 16
Mid-Atlantic vs. West
2 p.m. ET (ABC)
Monday, Aug. 19
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game A
L9 vs. L10
11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 17
L15 vs. W9
1 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 18
L16 vs. W10
3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 19
L13 vs. W11
6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 20
L14 vs. W12
8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game B
L11 vs. L12
11 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 21
W17 vs. W19
3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 22
W18 vs. W20
7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game 23
W13 vs. W15
3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 24
W14 vs. W16
7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Thursday, Aug. 22
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game 25
W21 vs. L23
3 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 26
W22 vs. L24
7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game 27
W23 vs. W25 (Int'l final)
12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 28
W24 vs. W26 (U.S. final)
3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Sunday, Aug. 25
Game #
Matchup
Time (TV channel)
Game 29
L27 vs. L28 (Consolation)
10 a.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 30
W27 vs. W28 (LLWS Final)
3 p.m. ET (ABC)