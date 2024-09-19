What channel is Jets vs. Patriots on? Watch Thursday Night Football

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) exits the field after the Jets beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football, and it's a classic AFC East matchup with the New York Jets taking on the New England Patriots.

With both teams sitting at 1-1, this game will vault one of these teams over the other. Will it be the team with immense expectations and a four-time MVP at quarterback or the team that came into the season with zero expectations?

Here's how to watch this pivotal Thursday Night Football matchup.

What time is Jets vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football?

Thursday Night Football kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

Complete 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Baltimore Ravens 20

Week 2: Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 10

Week 3: New England Patriots @ New York Jets, Sep. 19

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants, Sep. 26

Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 3

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 10

Week 7: Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints, Oct. 17

Week 8: Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 24

Week 9: Houston Texans @ New York Jets, Oct. 31

Week 10: Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 7

Week 11: Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 14

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns, Nov. 21

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 29

Week 14: Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions, Dec. 5

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 12

Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 19

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears, Dec. 26

How to watch Thursday Night Football tonight (Jets vs. Patriots)

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

TV: FOX (only local markets)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video, Twitch

Jets vs. Patriots TV channel, streaming info

Week 3's edition of Thursday Night Football can be viewed locally on FOX or streamed through Amazon Prime Video. The game can also be streamed on Twitch via PrimeVideo's Twitch account.

Watch Thursday Night Football: Stream the matchup with Amazon Prime Video

