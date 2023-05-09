The Channel Island that got misplaced

The cast-iron-framed Commissioner’s House is home to a splendid wraparound veranda and houses the excellent National Museum of Bermuda - getty

Six hundred miles off the east coast of the United States, Bermuda feels like the Channel Island that ran away. Slightly smaller than Guernsey, the North Atlantic archipelago has the same number of residents (around 64,000) and offers a similar mix of superb beaches, historic coastal fortifications and winding, stone-walled lanes gushing with flowers.

There is also a self-contented air that is a hallmark of tax havens, although Bermudians bristle if you mention the term.

After the near-seven hour flight from London, I’m surprised to find Britain’s oldest and most prosperous Overseas Territory displays only modest links with Blighty. Driving is on the left and there are abundant red post-boxes but two-thirds of arrivals come from the United States. While the Queen’s head still adorns the Bermudian dollar the currency is pegged to the US equivalent at 1:1 so you can pay for everything with greenbacks.

Take plenty because this is no budget destination. Hotel rates are high and a 17 per cent service charge is added to most restaurant bills. On the flip side, the world capital of reinsurance is a safe, tidy and well-mannered place that doesn’t tolerate neon lights or billboards and has permitted just a single branch of KFC.

Bermuda's geographical location means it is renowned as a watersports destination

Bermuda is not as dull as you might expect, either, thanks to a fascinating backstory that began in 1609 when Sea Venture, the flagship in a supply fleet bound for Jamestown in Virginia, was shipwrecked on its uninhabited shores. A memorial near St Catherine’s Beach lists a third of the 150 survivors, categorising them as officers, mariners, adventurers or colonists. Settlement soon followed, centred on St George’s, which now has World Heritage status thanks to its well-preserved 17th-century buildings. These include St Peter’s Church, established in 1612, which has a segregated graveyard that is one of several thought-provoking stops on the islands-wide African Diaspora Heritage Trail – some 60 per cent of Bermudians are the descendants of enslaved people from Africa and the West Indies.

Bermuda also has links with the Portuguese outposts of Madeira and the Azores after indentured farm labourers were brought here in the 1840s, and in the early 20th century workers came from islands such as Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts and Turks and Caicos. This legacy helps explain why Bermuda is culturally part of the Caribbean even though that balmy region lies 900 miles south – so peak season here is in the summer when average temperatures hit 27C. Bermudians love cricket, rum and music and stage a carnival every June. Island celebrations often feature traditional Gombey dancing with troupes of costumed performers parading to the beat of drums and percussion.

Bermuda is culturally part of the Caribbean, even though it sits 900 miles north of the region - Getty

Golf is equally popular with seven courses in a territory of just 21 square miles – the highest number per capita in the world. Football is another obsession with the Premier League followed closely and local teams sporting names like Wolves, Robin Hood and Southampton Rangers.

Memories of the mother country also linger in the colossal Royal Naval Dockyard in the far west which dates from 1809. Its high point, literally, is the cast-iron-framed Commissioner’s House with a splendid wraparound veranda. Today this houses the excellent National Museum of Bermuda while the former cooperage has become the monumental Frog and Onion pub. For over 30 years this has been dishing up curry, Cornish pasties and ploughman’s lunches to bewildered cruise ship passengers from New Jersey and beyond. The only sting is that a “true English pint” of ale costs a wince-inducing £11.70.

For a walk or cycle ride seek out the Railway Trail that follows sections of a 22-mile line that once spanned the islands, and with nowhere more than a mile from the sea it’s easy to hit its numerous well-kept beaches. Some are tinged with pink sand and most Bermudians don’t consider their turquoise waters warm enough for a swim until late May. The enveloping coral reefs are littered with hundreds of shipwrecks that can be dived or snorkelled. Two conveniently close together are the 1863 paddle-wheel steamer Montana and the 1943 schooner Constellation, its deck still covered with heaps of cement bags that look like a smashed-up bar of white chocolate.

The late Queen on a visit to the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in 1954 - getty

For me, the big surprise is discovering Bermuda’s stimulating art scene which clearly benefits from the patronage of its many wealthy residents. A treasury of modern works by the likes of René Magritte, Andy Warhol, Bridget Riley and Jeff Koons can be admired in the lobby and corridors of the Hamilton Princess hotel in Hamilton, and the island capital is also home to the free Bermuda National Gallery.

Another must is the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art in the Botanical Gardens, which collects works by the many artists that have been inspired by Bermuda such as Winslow Homer and Georgia O’Keefe. This summer it has an exhibition of work by the American William Wegman, who incorporates vintage holiday postcards into larger, imaginative works that whimsically speculate what goes on beyond their borders. It’s a fitting theme for a quiet and quirky archipelago where for decades all letters were stamped with the words “Come to Bermuda, the Isles of Rest” – a catchphrase that still rings true.

Getting there

British Airways (0344 493 0787) has daily flights from London Heathrow, from £657 return, and offers one-week packages from £1,321.

Getting around

Due to its small size, visitors are only allowed to hire e-bikes, scooters or a two-seater electric car. Taxis can be pricey but their drivers are genial and knowledgeable guides, or explore independently using the cheap and reliable bus and ferry services. For schedules see gov.bm/bus and rccbermuda.bm.

Where to stay

Rosewood Bermuda is a well-run, 91-room luxury resort at the centre of the 240-acre Tucker’s Point Club with a golf course, spa and private beach. Doubles from £855, room only.

Newly-renovated Cambridge Beaches has delightful salmon-pink cottages set on a 23-acre peninsula with four beaches. Doubles from £520, room only.

What to do

Long Story Short has 90-minute guided walking tours of St George’s, from £36pp. KS Watersports offers three-hour shipwreck snorkelling trips from £75pp. Recommended sights include the Royal Nayal Dockyard, Hamilton Princess hotel and Bermuda National Gallery.

William Wegman Around Bermuda is at the Masterworks of Bermuda Art to November 25, £8.

Information

Visit gotobermuda.com.

