Channel Your Inner V-Day Barbie With the New Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Blast"

Nike is back with another vibrant Air Jordan 1 Low, this time merging what could possibly be two of the most popular sneaker themes to ever exist: Barbie and Valentine's Day.

Landing in a "Pink Blast" colorway, the onomatopoeic iteration is not for the faint-hearted. Boasting a satin upper which combines the bright pink hue with a "Chile Red," the striking sneaker flits between each color until the entirety of the upper is covered. Featuring a red leather mudguard, collar, heel and Swooshes, the shoe boasts satin pink underlays and laces.

Elsewhere, the signature Jumpman logo appears in a red-on-pink iteration on the shoe's tongue, while the Wings logo is front and center on the heel, flipping the color combination on its head. Rounding out the design is an off-white stitched midsole, complete with a red rubber outsole.

At present, no official release date for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Pink Blast" has been confirmed, but we expect further details to be shared soon. Until then, check out the distinctive silhouette above, set to be priced at $125 USD.

In related news, Nike's new "Polar Blue" Dunk Low is ice cold.