What channel is the hot dog eating contest on today? Time, TV schedule for Nathan's 2019

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returns on July 4. Here's all the info you need to tune in.

One of America's greatest tradition returns on the Fourth of July as the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island.

Joey Chesnut looks to defend his title after eating a record 74 hot dogs and buns in the 2018 competition. Chestnut already holds the most titles in the contest with 11, and he'll look to make it 12 later today.

Miki Sudo is back to defend her Pepto-Bismol-sponsored pink belt after eating 37 hot dogs and buns to win the women's division, her fifth victory. Her personal best was set at the 2017 edition where she downed 41 hot dogs.

Below is all the information you need on how to watch the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, including past winners.

When is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The annual event occupies its traditional July 4 spot on the calendar this year. The women's competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, with the men following at noon ET.

How to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

There's no need to fear missing the contest. ESPN's family of channels will air the event seven times in a 15-hour window. Live coverage of the women's contest begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3. Coverage of the men's contest coverage follows on ESPN2 at noon ET. The men’s competition will also re-air on ESPN2 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET., and at 7 p.m. and midnight ET on ESPNEWS. You can also stream the action online at WatchESPN.com and on the WatchESPN app.

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners

Along with a fancy championship belt and a full stomach, winners of the contest also receive a $10,000 prize. The timing of the contest has varied over the years, with 10 minutes being the official duration since 2008.

Year

Winner

Hot dogs eaten

Time

2018 men's

Joey Chestnut

74

10 mins.

2018 women's

Miki Sudo

37

2017 men's

Joey Chestnut

72

10 mins.

2017 women's

Miki Sudo

41

2016 men's

Joey Chestnut

70

10 mins.

2016 women's

Miki Sudo

38.5

2015 men's

Matt Stonie

62

10 mins.

2015 women's

Miki Sudo

38

2014 men's

Joey Chestnut

61

10 mins.

2014 women's

Miki Sudo

34

2013 men's

Joey Chestnut

69

10 mins.

2013 women's

Sonya Thomas

36.75

2012 men's

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2012 women's

Sonya Thomas

45

2011 men's

Joey Chestnut

62

10 mins.

2011 women's

Sonya Thomas

40

2010

Joey Chestnut

54

10 mins.

2009

Joey Chestnut

68

10 mins.

2008

Joey Chestnut

59

10 mins.

2007

Joey Chestnut

66

12 mins.

2006

Takeru Kobayashi

53.75

12 mins.

2005

Takeru Kobayashi

49

12 mins.

2004

Takeru Kobayashi

53.5

12 mins.

2003

Takeru Kobayashi

44.5

12 mins.

2002

Takeru Kobayashi

50.5

12 mins.

2001

Takeru Kobayashi

50

12 mins

2000

Kazutoyo Arai

25

12 mins.

1999

Steve Keiner

21.5

12 mins.

1998

Hirofumi Nakajima

19

12 mins.

1997

Hirofumi Nakajima

24.5

12 mins.

