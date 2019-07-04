What channel is the hot dog eating contest on today? Time, TV schedule for Nathan's 2019
One of America's greatest tradition returns on the Fourth of July as the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest returns to Coney Island.
Joey Chesnut looks to defend his title after eating a record 74 hot dogs and buns in the 2018 competition. Chestnut already holds the most titles in the contest with 11, and he'll look to make it 12 later today.
Miki Sudo is back to defend her Pepto-Bismol-sponsored pink belt after eating 37 hot dogs and buns to win the women's division, her fifth victory. Her personal best was set at the 2017 edition where she downed 41 hot dogs.
Below is all the information you need on how to watch the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, including past winners.
When is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?
The annual event occupies its traditional July 4 spot on the calendar this year. The women's competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. ET, with the men following at noon ET.
How to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
There's no need to fear missing the contest. ESPN's family of channels will air the event seven times in a 15-hour window. Live coverage of the women's contest begins at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3. Coverage of the men's contest coverage follows on ESPN2 at noon ET. The men’s competition will also re-air on ESPN2 at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 a.m. ET., and at 7 p.m. and midnight ET on ESPNEWS. You can also stream the action online at WatchESPN.com and on the WatchESPN app.
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winners
Along with a fancy championship belt and a full stomach, winners of the contest also receive a $10,000 prize. The timing of the contest has varied over the years, with 10 minutes being the official duration since 2008.
Year
Winner
Hot dogs eaten
Time
2018 men's
Joey Chestnut
74
10 mins.
2018 women's
Miki Sudo
37
2017 men's
Joey Chestnut
72
10 mins.
2017 women's
Miki Sudo
41
2016 men's
Joey Chestnut
70
10 mins.
2016 women's
Miki Sudo
38.5
2015 men's
Matt Stonie
62
10 mins.
2015 women's
Miki Sudo
38
2014 men's
Joey Chestnut
61
10 mins.
2014 women's
Miki Sudo
34
2013 men's
Joey Chestnut
69
10 mins.
2013 women's
Sonya Thomas
36.75
2012 men's
Joey Chestnut
68
10 mins.
2012 women's
Sonya Thomas
45
2011 men's
Joey Chestnut
62
10 mins.
2011 women's
Sonya Thomas
40
2010
Joey Chestnut
54
10 mins.
2009
Joey Chestnut
68
10 mins.
2008
Joey Chestnut
59
10 mins.
2007
Joey Chestnut
66
12 mins.
2006
Takeru Kobayashi
53.75
12 mins.
2005
Takeru Kobayashi
49
12 mins.
2004
Takeru Kobayashi
53.5
12 mins.
2003
Takeru Kobayashi
44.5
12 mins.
2002
Takeru Kobayashi
50.5
12 mins.
2001
Takeru Kobayashi
50
12 mins
2000
Kazutoyo Arai
25
12 mins.
1999
Steve Keiner
21.5
12 mins.
1998
Hirofumi Nakajima
19
12 mins.
1997
Hirofumi Nakajima
24.5
12 mins.