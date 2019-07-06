What channel is England vs. Sweden on today? Time, TV schedule for World Cup third place match
England face Sweden in the third place match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Saturday, July 6.
Both teams failed to make it past their respective opponents to make the final.
Sweden lost 1-0 in extra time against the Netherlands. After an uneventful 90 minutes, the Swedes conceded a goal to the Dutch in the 99th minute, a goal that would send the Netherlands on to their first ever World Cup final.
England had the United States to face. Losing 2-1, the Lionnesses would have a goal called offside and miss a penalty to tie the Americans. The USWNT were sent on to its third straight World Cup final appearance.
With a tournament medal on the line, neither nation is looking to leave France empty handed.
What TV channel is England vs. Sweden on today?
Date: Saturday, July 6
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV
Fox will carry every game live during the 2019 Women's World Cup.
In addition to Fox's live broadcast, the match will be streamed on Fox Sports Go. You can also watch it online by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
MORE: USWNT World Cup schedule
2019 Women's World Cup 2019 schedule, results
Group stage
Date
Result
June 7
France 4, Korea Republic 0
June 8
Germany 1, China PR 0
June 8
Spain 3, South Africa 1
June 8
Norway 3, Nigeria 0
June 9
Australia 1, Italy 2
June 9
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
June 9
England 2, Scotland 1
June 10
Argentina 0, Japan 0
June 10
Canada 1, Cameroon 0
June 11
New Zealand 0, Netherlands 1
June 11
Chile 0, Sweden 2
June 11
USA 13, Thailand 0
June 12
Nigeria 2, Korea Republic 0
June 12
Germany 1, Spain 0
June 12
France 2, Norway 1
June 13
Australia 3, Brazil 2
June 13
South Africa 0, China PR 1
June 14
Japan 2, Scotland 1
June 14
Jamaica 0, Italy 5
June 14
England 1, Argentina 0
July 6
England vs. Sweden
11 a.m. ET (Fox)
June 15
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
June 15
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
June 16
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
June 16
USA 3, Chile 0
June 17
China PR 0, Spain 0
June 17
South Africa 0, Germany 4
June 17
Nigeria 0, France 1
June 17
Korea Republic 1, Norway 2
June 18
Jamaica 1, Australia 4
June 18
Italy 0, Brazil 1
June 19
Japan 0, England 2
June 19
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
June 20
Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
June 20
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
June 20
Sweden 0, USA 2
June 20
Thailand 0, Chile 2
Knockout stage
Date
Result
June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
June 22
Norway 1 (4PK), Australia 1 (1PK)
June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
June 23
France 2, Brazil 1
June 24
Spain 1, USA 2
June 24
Sweden 1, Canada 0
June 25
Italy 2, China PR 0
June 25
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinal
Date
Result
June 27
Norway 0, England 3
June 28
France 1, USA 2
June 29
Italy 0, Netherlands 2
June 29
Germany 1, Sweden 2
Semifinal
Date
Result
July 2
USA 2, England 1
July 3
Netherlands 1, Sweden 0
Third Place Match
June 14 England 1, Argentina 0
Date
Result
Time (Channel)
July 6
England vs. Sweden
11 a.m. ET (Fox)
Final
Date
Result
Time (Channel)
July 7
USA vs. Netherlands
11 a.m. ET (Fox)