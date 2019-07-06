What channel is England vs. Sweden on today? Time, TV schedule for World Cup third place match

England and Sweden face off for a medal in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Here's everything you need to know to tune in, including start time and TV channel.

England face Sweden in the third place match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Saturday, July 6.

Both teams failed to make it past their respective opponents to make the final.

Sweden lost 1-0 in extra time against the Netherlands. After an uneventful 90 minutes, the Swedes conceded a goal to the Dutch in the 99th minute, a goal that would send the Netherlands on to their first ever World Cup final.

England had the United States to face. Losing 2-1, the Lionnesses would have a goal called offside and miss a penalty to tie the Americans. The USWNT were sent on to its third straight World Cup final appearance.

With a tournament medal on the line, neither nation is looking to leave France empty handed.

What TV channel is England vs. Sweden on today?

Fox will carry every game live during the 2019 Women's World Cup.

In addition to Fox's live broadcast, the match will be streamed on Fox Sports Go. You can also watch it online by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

2019 Women's World Cup 2019 schedule, results

Group stage

Date

Result

June 7

France 4, Korea Republic 0

June 8

Germany 1, China PR 0

June 8

Spain 3, South Africa 1

June 8

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

June 9

Australia 1, Italy 2

June 9

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

June 9

England 2, Scotland 1

June 10

Argentina 0, Japan 0

June 10

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

June 11

New Zealand 0, Netherlands 1

June 11

Chile 0, Sweden 2

June 11

USA 13, Thailand 0

June 12

Nigeria 2, Korea Republic 0

June 12

Germany 1, Spain 0

June 12

France 2, Norway 1

June 13

Australia 3, Brazil 2

June 13

South Africa 0, China PR 1

June 14

Japan 2, Scotland 1

June 14

Jamaica 0, Italy 5

June 14

England 1, Argentina 0

July 6

England vs. Sweden

11 a.m. ET (Fox)

June 15

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

June 15

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

June 16

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

June 16

USA 3, Chile 0

June 17

China PR 0, Spain 0

June 17

South Africa 0, Germany 4

June 17

Nigeria 0, France 1

June 17

Korea Republic 1, Norway 2

June 18

Jamaica 1, Australia 4

June 18

Italy 0, Brazil 1

June 19

Japan 0, England 2

June 19

Scotland 3, Argentina 3

June 20

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

June 20

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

June 20

Sweden 0, USA 2

June 20

Thailand 0, Chile 2

Knockout stage

Date

Result

June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

June 22

Norway 1 (4PK), Australia 1 (1PK)

June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

June 23

France 2, Brazil 1

June 24

Spain 1, USA 2

June 24

Sweden 1, Canada 0

June 25

Italy 2, China PR 0

June 25

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinal

Date

Result

June 27

Norway 0, England 3

June 28

France 1, USA 2

June 29

Italy 0, Netherlands 2

June 29

Germany 1, Sweden 2

Semifinal

Date

Result

July 2

USA 2, England 1

July 3

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0

Third Place Match

Date

Result

Time (Channel)

July 6

England vs. Sweden

11 a.m. ET (Fox)

Final

Date

Result

Time (Channel)

July 7

USA vs. Netherlands

11 a.m. ET (Fox)

