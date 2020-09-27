What channel is Eagles vs. Bengals on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 3 NFL game

Someone has to win, right? Winless Cincinnati makes the trip to Philadelphia in Week 3 to play a winless Eagles team in a game that can be seen on CBS.

Joe Burrow appears to be the real deal after the first two starts of his NFL career. His 37 completions last weeks versus Cleveland were the most in NFL history. Despite wideout A.J. Green receiving nearly double (22) the targets of Tyler Boyd, Boyd leads the Bengals with 11 catches for 105 yards. Both Bengals' losses have come down to the final minutes, and Burrow is proving that his 2019 season at LSU was no fluke.

Meanwhile Carson Wentz has been having one of the worst starts among quarterbacks this year. No quarterback has thrown more interceptions (4), been sacked more often (8) or had more off-target throws (20) than Wentz has. Since 2018, he is just 14-15 in starts. The good news, however, is the Bengals pass rush has generated just two sacks this season. Running back Miles Sanders also appears to be back in top form after not playing in Week 1. Sanders had 131 all-purpose yards against the Rams and scored a touchdown.

The Bengals and Eagles don't meet often, but when they do, the Bengals have had a decisive advantage in the all-time series with a record of 9-3-1. Only six teams since 1980 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Eagles vs. Bengals game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 3 NFL schedule.

What channel is Eagles vs. Bengals on today?

TV channel (national): CBS

CBS TV channel (Philadelphia): KYW

KYW TV channel (Cincinnati): WKRC

WKRC Live stream: fuboTV

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be on the call. There will be no sideline reporter with the duo, but Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst.

For those looking for radio information, the Eagles broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226, or the Bengals broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385.

In Canada, viewers can watch Eagles vs. Bengals on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Eagles vs. Bengals start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Bengals is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of four regional early games on CBS. Philadelphia and parts of Ohio and Kentucky will have access to the game on CBS. The rest of the country has access to Tennessee vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas vs. New England or Pittsburgh vs. Houston.

