Channel crossing which left 27 dead to be investigated

(REUTERS)

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into a mass drowning of migrants in the English Channel.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced the investigation into the deaths of 27 people, including a pregnant woman and three children, on November 24 2021.

The incident is believed to be the deadliest migrant drowning in the English Channel. Two survivors were treated in Calais hospital and four remain missing.

Mr Harper said: “Every day, hundreds of courageous responders from HM Coastguard and other UK agencies, including volunteers, stand ready to respond around the clock to every search and rescue operation involving small boats in the Channel.

"The inquiry I have announced today will allow a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of the deaths to take place,further to the MAIB's report."

The inquiry comes after a report published by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found the capsized boat was “wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped.”

The report also found the UK’s emergency response was hampered by the lack of a dedicated aircraft carrying out aerial surveillance.

Multiple boats had been attempting to cross the Dover Strait between France and England when the vessel sank. Many of the people onboard attempted to make distress calls via mobile.

Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, said it had been “extremely challenging” for the coastguard to know the exact number ofboats attempting to cross and their locations.

Mr Moll said: “As the pace of dealing with located migrant boats increased, the plight of the stricken craft became masked and, sadly, the victims were not found until spotted by a passing fishing vessel later that day.”

The MAIB noted that at the time there was a shortage of staff processing SOS calls coming from small boats and miscommunication ledthem to assume the people were already rescued by the Border Force.

The report suggested the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Border Force work together to ensure that "effectivesurveillance" of the Dover Strait is possible when aircrafts are unavailable.

It also recommended the MCA works with French authorities toimprove transfer of information during migrant crossings.

Mr Moll said the inquiry will consider what lessons can be learned from “the tragic accident in which many lives were lost.”