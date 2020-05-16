What channel is Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke on? Time, TV schedule to watch Revierderby in USA

The Bundesliga returns to action this weekend, and there's no better game to start with than "the mother of all derbies," the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

Lying in the middle of Germany's industrial heartland, the rivalry between Dortmund and Schalke pits two of the world's most fervent fan bases, separated by a mere 20 miles, against each other in a local battle for supremacy. And just because the fans won't be in the arena, don't expect Saturday's clash to be any less intense.

In 96 meetings, Dortmund has a slight edge with 34 wins compared to Schalke's 32, with 30 matches ending in draws. Dortmund has eight league titles, its most recent coming in 2012. While Schalke isn't far behind with seven German championships, the last one came in 1958.

A rivalry that needs no explanation: The Revierderby ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QIICVlaLqX — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 13, 2020

It's true, Dortmund has been the more successful club as of late as the black and yellows are still in the title hunt, while the royal blues look to hold on to a Europa League qualification spot. But Schalke is more than capable of playing spoiler.

Last season, with Dortmund entering the second-half fixture at the top of the table, Schalke pulled off a 4-2 upset victory, allowing Bayern Munich to leapfrog Dortmund in the standings and go on to win another Bundesliga crown. They're more than capable of crushing Dortmund's title hopes again, especially with the absences of Marco Reus, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nico Schulz.

This time next week, we'll have a LIVE @Bundesliga_EN Revierderby. @s04_us put on a clinic on their last visit to Dortmund pic.twitter.com/7MOaEJyw5W — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 9, 2020

Here's everything to know about Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke, including start time and TV channel in the United States.

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke today?

Date: Saturday, May 16

Start time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

The Revierderby is among the first slate of Bundesliga games to return, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 16.

Borussia Dortmund schedule

Here's a look at Borussia Dortmund's schedule for the remainder of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's Revierderby against Schalke at home. Other highlights include "Der Klassiker" against Bayern Munich at home on May 26, at Leipzig for the penultimate game on June 20 and at home against Hoffenheim for the last game of the season on June 27.

Date Fixture May 16 vs. Schalke May 23 at Wolfsburg May 26 vs. Bayern Munich May 31 at Paderborn June 5-8 vs. Hertha Berlin June 12-14 at Fortuna Dusseldorf June 16-17 vs Mainz June 20 at Leipzig June 27 vs. Hoffenheim

Schalke schedule

Here's a look at Schalke's schedule for the remainder of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's rivalry game at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund. Other notable fixtures include Matchday 31 (June 12-14) at home against Bayer Leverkusen, the penultimate match on June 20 against Wolfsburg and the final game of the season on June 27 at Freiburg.