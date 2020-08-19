What channel is Bayern vs. Lyon on in USA? TV schedule, live stream to watch Champions League semifinal

Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais entered the semifinals of the 2019-20 Champions League under very different circumstances.

Lyon, which finished as the seventh-place team in Ligue 1, stunned favored Manchester City in the quarters — part of a run in which the club managed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in the Round of 16 (via away goals). Lyon's Moussa Dembele (22 goals) and Memphis Depay (15, including six UEFA goals) will try to extend their run toward a Champions League final berth.

Bayern, however, merely continued a run of dominance in the quarterfinals, routing Barcelona in a run that has seen them win 19 straight and 24 of their last 25. They, of course, are led by Robert Lewandowski, who at 54 goals this season needs only two more to break the all-time franchise record for goals in a season. Can he reach that milestone against Lyon and, if he does, will it matter?

Here's everything you need to know about the semifinal matchup between Bayern and Lyon, including the start time, TV channel, streaming options and more.

What channel is Bayern vs. Lyon on in the USA?

Match: Bayern vs. Lyon, Champions League semifinal

Bayern vs. Lyon, Champions League semifinal TV channel: N/A

Only a select few Champions League matches were chosen to air on CBS Sports Network; that does not include either of the semifinal matches. That said, U.S. viewers can watch the match via CBS All Access or on fuboTV. For those who insist on watching on TV — and who don't mind waiting — CBS Sports Network will air a replay at 9 p.m. ET.

What time does Bayern vs. Lyon start today?

Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Like all previous Champions League matches, Bayern vs. Lyon is slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET from Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

Champions League live stream for Bayern vs. Lyon

Live stream: CBS All Access | fuboTV (free trial)

CBS will carry both Champions League semifinal matches on its streaming site, CBS All Access. Subscriptions start at $5.99, and users can cancel at any time. Or you can go with fuboTV, which is offering a 7-day free trial to new users.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed:

Android

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Google Chromecast

Amazon FireTV

LG

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Roku

Samsung

Visio

Xfinity

Champions League schedule 2020

Below is the remaining Champions League schedule, including the semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday and Sunday's finals match.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Semifinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Paris vs. Leipzig 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Semifinals

Match Time TV channel Live stream Bayern vs. Lyon 3 p.m. ET N/A CBS All Access

Sunday, Aug. 23: Final