What channel is Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 on today? How to watch the fight on DAZN

Anthony Joshua is heading back into the ring on Dec. 7 with revenge on his mind.

Following a shocking defeat in June, Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) exercised his rematch clause against Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KOs), setting up a highly anticipated bout at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ruiz took away Joshua's IBF, WBA (super) and WBO titles with an incredible seventh-round TKO victory, and now Joshua plans to reclaim his belts.

"When I came into boxing, I didn't really come to take part; I came to take over," Joshua said at a recent press conference. "I came full force and fully committed. The focus has always been there, but I never had a chance to reflect because it was just like [fighting for] the European championships, the world championships, the Olympic championships, the British championships — boom, boom, boom.

"I'm not here to put on a show — I'm just here to win."

Can Joshua defeat Ruiz this time around? Or will Ruiz stand triumphant in Saudi Arabia? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Ruiz vs. Joshua fight.

What channel is Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 on?

The Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua rematch is available by signing up for a subscription on DAZN, a global live sports streaming platform.

DAZN can be streamed on Amazon Fire, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Roku, iOS and Android. It can also be accessed using web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer and Firefox.

Comcast customers can sign up for DAZN on Xfinity Flex.

How much does Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 cost on DAZN?

1 month DAZN subscription: $19.99

1 year DAZN subscription: $99.99

A subscription to DAZN is required to watch the Ruiz vs. Joshua fight. The annual pass costs $99.99 while the monthly subscription costs $19.99. (In Canada, a subscription is $20 CAD per month or $150 CAD per year.) Along with DAZN live events, subscribers to the annual pass are given access to highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports.

What time does Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 start?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Start time: Noon ET | 9 a.m. PT

Main event: Approx. 3:45 p.m. ET | 12:45 p.m. PT

The broadcast for Ruiz vs. Joshua starts at noon ET. Each fight on the undercard will run consecutively leading into the co-main event between Alexander Povetkin and Michael Hunter. Ruiz and Joshua are expected to make their ring walks at 3:45 p.m. ET, with the first bell scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Why is the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight in Saudi Arabia?

Joshua originally wanted to bring the rematch to the United Kingdom, but Ruiz suggested the fight be held in Mexico. With Joshua and Ruiz at a stalemate, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn searched for alternative venues and ultimately got a significant financial offer from Saudi Arabia.

Hearn has faced criticism for "sportswashing" away Saudi Arabia's human rights issues in exchange for a major payday, but he says choosing a new site is all about reaching a new audience.

"We had approaches from Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar," Hearn said. "We wanted to go somewhere that had a vision for the sport of boxing. We already knew Saudi Arabia was for real and investing in the sport. We have to realize that there is another world out there outside of Cardiff and Madison Square Garden. We have an obligation to grow the sport to new areas and regions.

"This event could change boxing forever. If Saudi is going to invest in these fights you could be seeing a big change in the dynamics of the sport, which truly excites me."

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 card