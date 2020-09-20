What channel is 49ers vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 2 NFL game

A Week 2 game between San Francisco and New York gives the reigning NFC champions an opportunity to prove a Super-Bowl-loss hangover isn't real and gives Jets coach Adam Gase a chance to silence the calls for his firing.

The 49ers (0-1) lost a close game to the up-and-coming Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Raheem Mostert was the star of the game for San Francisco, leading the team both with 56 yards rushing and 95 yards receiving. Injuries will be a big concern as offensive weapons George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are all banged up, and cornerback Richard Sherman has been ruled out for Week 2. Fellow cornerback Emmanuel Moseley ranks third in the NFL with 15 tackles.

Gase and the Jets were dominated from start to finish by Buffalo in Week 1, only intensifying the hotseat for the second-year Jets coach who is supposed to be a quarterback guru. In 17 games under Gase, the Jets have scored 33 touchdowns while punting 93 times and rank last in the NFL in drives ending in scores and percentage of three-and-out drives. The game will serve as a reunion for running back Frank Gore, the third leading rusher in NFL history, who played for the 49ers from 2005-14.

The 49ers won their most recent matchup with the Jets in 2016, but are 0-3 in games the Sherman has missed in the last two years, allowing almost a full 10 more points per game.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 49ers vs. Jets game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full Week 2 NFL schedule.

MORE: Watch 49ers vs. Jets live with fuboTV (7-day trial)

What channel is 49ers vs. Jets on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (San Francisco): KTVU

KTVU TV channel (NYC): WNYW

WNYW Live stream: Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Kenny Albert will be joined by Jonathan Vilma in the booth. Shannon Spake is the game's sideline reporter. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating Dean Blandino will float amongst broadcasts to give his analysis of officiating.

For those looking for radio information, the 49ers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 385, or the Jets broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 230.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Jets on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

49ers vs. Jets start time

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Jets is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, one of six regional early games on Fox. Most of the Northwest and New York will have access to the game. The rest of the country will have access to Detroit vs. Green Bay, Minnesota vs. Indianapolis, Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Rams, Dallas vs. Atlanta or Carolina vs. Tampa Bay.

MORE: NFL Week 2 TV coverage map

NFL schedule Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game Time (ET) TV Cincinnati at Cleveland 8:20 p.m. NFL Network

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game Time (ET) TV Atlanta at Dallas 1 p.m. Fox Detroit at Green Bay 1 p.m. Fox Minnesota at Indianapolis 1 p.m. Fox Buffalo at Miami 1 p.m. CBS San Francisco at New York Jets 1 p.m. Fox Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia 1 p.m. Fox Denver at Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBS Carolina at Tampa Bay 1 p.m. Fox Jacksonville at Tennessee 1 p.m. CBS New York Giants at Chicago 1 p.m. CBS Washington at Arizona 4:05 p.m. Fox Baltimore at Houston 4:25 p.m. CBS Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS New England at Seattle 8:20 p.m. NBC

Monday, Sept. 21

Game Time (ET) TV New Orleans at Las Vegas 8:15 p.m. ESPN

49ers schedule 2020

Week Date Opponent Kickoff time TV 1 Sept. 13 Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX 2 Sept. 20 @Jets 1 p.m. FOX 3 Sept. 27 @Giants 1 p.m. FOX 4 Oct. 4 Eagles 8:20 p.m. NBC 5 Oct. 11 Dolphins 4:05 p.m. FOX 6 Oct. 18 Rams 8:20 p.m. NBC 7 Oct. 25 @Patriots 4:25 p.m. CBS 8 Nov. 1 @Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX 9 Nov. 5 Packers 8:20 p.m. NFL Network 10 Nov. 15 @Saints 4:25 p.m. FOX 11 - BYE - - 12 Nov. 29 @Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX 13 Dec. 7 Bills 4:25 p.m. FOX 14 Dec. 13 Redskins 4:25 p.m. FOX 15 Dec. 20 @Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 Dec. 26 or Dec. 27 @Cardinals TBD TBD 17 Jan. 3 Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX

Jets schedule 2020