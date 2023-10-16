Channel 4 Takes Another JFK Doc; RTL Buys ‘Maxima’; Binge Opens ‘Billion Dollar Playground’ — Mipcom Briefs

Channel 4 Takes Another JFK Doc

The UK’s Channel 4 has acquired a doc on the late U.S. President John F Kennedy. The network has struck a deal with Espresso Media International for the hour-long doc on the first day of Mipcom. JFK: 24 Hours That Changed The World comes from Coleman Television and follows the final day of Kennedy’s life, before he was assassinated in November 1963. The doc also follows the aftermath, as gunman Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and charged with the murder. Espresso says ten other deals have been struck with buyers in Europe and Asia. Channel 4 previously bought Espresso sold doc VE Day in Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party and recently pre-bought Sinatra, Kennedy and the Mob from Abacus Media Rights.

RTL Buys ‘Maxima’

Upcoming Dutch royal doc Maxima has found a home in Germany. RTL has bought the six-part drama series, which follows the life of the Argentinian-born Maxima Zorreguieta, who later became Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. A sneak peak of the show will be unveiled here at Mipcom during distributor Beta’s traditional brunch event. Shot in New York, Spain Netherlands and Belgium, the series stars Argentinian actress Delfina Chaves (The Secret of the Greco Family), Martijn Lakemeier (The East). Sebastian Koch (The Lives of Others, Your Honour) and Elsie de Brauw (The Death of My Mother). The show is from Millstreet Films in coproduction with Beta Film and FBO and based on Máxima Zorreguieta: Motherland, a book by Marcia Luyten.

Binge Opens ‘Billion Dollar Playground’

Australian streamer Binge has ordered structured reality series Billion Dollar Playground from local indie Ronde Media. Announced at Mipcom this morning, the show is billed as “a unique peak into the multi-million dollar holiday homes, personalities, and thrilling adventures of the super-rich, seen through the eyes of an elite concierge team that make their clients’ dreams come true.” The show will go into production in Sydney this summer for broadcast in 2024. “We are delighted to be working with Ronde Media to create a new Australian format, bringing together the popularity of workplace reality series, luxe living, and a tantalising slice of Australian life,” said Alison Hurbert-Burns, Executive Director of Binge.

