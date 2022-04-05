Channel 4: Skins, It’s A Sin and Gogglebox - standout moments from Britain’s groundbreaking broadcaster

Emma Loffhagen
·10 min read
(Channel 4 )
(Channel 4 )

At 4.44pm on Tuesday November 2 1982, the now-iconic multicoloured “4” logo materialised on our screens for the first time. With palpable excitement in his voice, presenter Paul Coia announced: “Good afternoon. It’s a pleasure to be able to say to you: welcome to Channel 4.”

Since then, the free-to-air broadcaster has gone on to pioneer a groundbreaking new world of broadcasting, breaking social taboos, providing cutting-edge investigative journalism and revolutionising the landscape of British television and culture.

Created to stimulate independent production beyond the BBC and ITV and reflect the full diversity of Britain’s talent, Channel 4 has a stellar record of achieving precisely that objective.

From first pre-watershed lesbian kiss in Brookside, the birth of reality TV with Big Brother, iconically iconoclastic British comedies including Peep Show, The Inbetweeners and Derry Girls, and trailblazing shows such as It’s A Sin, the broadcaster has a long-standing record of capturing younger audiences and producing edgy shows often rejected by the BBC.

The cast of Derry Girls (Channel 4)
The cast of Derry Girls (Channel 4)

In its 40 years on air, it has played a pivotal role in nurturing new British talent, providing a training ground for writers and actors, and has supported independent film production with its Film4 branch.

Channel 4’s news branch has also attracted adulation and outrage for its controversial coverage, notably for replacing Boris Johnson with a melting ice sculpture after he failed to turn up to a climate change debate in the run up to the 2019 election.

Now, in a move that has been branded as “cultural vandalism”, the Government is pushing ahead with long-discussed plans to privatise the public service broadcaster. Despite bitter resistance from the Channel 4 board, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has said that it risks becoming outgunned and irrelevant in the face of competition from the US streaming giants such as Neflix and Amazon.

Alex Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4, has argued there is little need for privatisation given the broadcaster’s strong financial performance in the wake of the pandemic.

The move has also been criticised by Labour, with Lucy Powell, the Shadow Secretary for Digital, Culture Media and Sport tweeting: “Nothing screams a rudderless government more than this. Selling off Channel 4, which doesn’t cost the tax-payer a penny anyway, to what is likely to be a foreign company, makes absolutely no sense. It will cost jobs & opportunities in Yorkshire and hit our creative economy.”

From Gogglebox and Big Brother, to It’s A Sin and Naked Attraction, here are some of the best moments of Britain’s besieged and beloved broadcaster.

A fourth channel emerges in 1982

After Paul Coia’s voice was the first heard on the fledgling channel in 1982, there followed a clip montage set to Fourscore, the channel’s theme music for the next decade.

The channel was established to provide a fourth television service to the UK in addition to the licence-funded BBC One and BBC Two, and the single commercial broadcasting network ITV.

In a taste of what was to come, the first show aired on the channel was Countdown, soon to become a beloved British staple. Richard Whiteley greeted viewers with: “As the countdown to a brand new channel ends, a brand new countdown begins.”

Channel 4 Dispatches: a new age of investigative journalism

On October 30 1987, Channel 4 debuted its now-acclaimed current affairs documentary series, Channel 4 Dispatches. Featuring exclusive undercover reporting and investigating issues from mass surveillance and child labour to the truth about where your local council spends its money, the series has won a host of awards and earned a fixed place in the broadcast journalism hall of fame.

One notable episode from 2004 which featured an investigation into the campaign against the MMR vaccine by British surgeon Andrew Wakefield is definitely one to rewatch in the Covid anti-vax age.

Channel 4 Banned seasons

The first flavour of Channel 4’s penchant for provocation was the airing of Channel 4 Banned Season. Debuting in April 1991, for three weeks the channel broadcast a number of films and documentaries which had previously been banned from British television or cinema.

The series returned in 2004, and consisted of a series of documentaries concerning the history of explicit and controversial material on British television.

Breaking taboos with Brookside: the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss

Running for 21 years from Channel 4’s 1982 launch night, Phil Redmond was never one to shy away from controversy with Scouse soap opera Brookside, airing storylines about drugs, domestic abuse and bodies buried under patios.

It sent shockwaves around the UK in 1994 when it broadcast TV’s first ever pre-watershed lesbian kiss, a 19-second smooch between Beth Jordache (Anna Friel) and Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson). The episode raked in nine million viewers, had conservative activist Mary Whitehouse clutching at her pearls, launched Friel to fame, and was confirmed as part of Britain’s cultural legacy when it was included in a montage at the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony.

Soap opera Hollyoaks was broadcast for the first time

Redmond’s Midas touch illuminated Channel 4’s airwaves again in 1995, with the first episode of Hollyoaks, the beloved and ongoing Chester-based soap. Another show unafraid to cover various taboo subjects rarely seen on British TV, such as eating disorders and incest, it quickly became a staple in the British soap opera landscape.

Indie films get a boost with Film4

Slumdog Millionaire, a Film4-backed Oscar hit (Handout)
Slumdog Millionaire, a Film4-backed Oscar hit (Handout)

1998 saw the launch of Film4, Channel 4’s film branch. In its earlier years, the Channel often aired risqué art-house films (dubbed by many critics at the time as being pornographic) with a red triangle digital on-screen graphic in the upper right of the screen.

Now, at a time when independent films are being squeezed by streaming giants, Film4 has provided endurance and reassurance to UK filmmakers. And in its 39-year history, Film4 films have produced 144 Oscar nominations and 37 wins. Recent films include Rebecca Hall’s directing debut Passing and Sundance 2022 title Living, the literary adaptation starring Bill Nighy and directed by Olivier Hermanus.

Queer as Folk

Five years after Brookside’s lesbian kiss came Queer as Folk in 1999, Russell T Davies’s career-launching drama about three gay men living in Manchester. In line with Channel 4’s boundary-breaking propensities, the first episode shocked viewers with an explicit bedroom scene between Stuart (Aiden Gillen) and 15-year-old schoolboy Nathan (Charlie Hunnam).

Despite a Daily Mail commentator calling for its censorship, the series was a hit and was remade by US network Showtime, Gillan and Hunnam became Hollywood stars, and Davies of course went on to reboot Doctor Who for the BBC.

Big Brother and the birth of reality TV

Initially fronted as a social experiment rather than entertainment show, (perhaps arguably still true), Big Brother crept rather than burst onto the TV scene in 2000. That was until stockbroker Nicholas Bateman decided to spice things up in the house, lying to his housemates and manipulating their nominations with secret handwritten notes.

Millions tuned in on a Thursday lunchtime to watch his housemates confront him around the dining table on day 35. After being evicted for breaking the rules, Bateman was branded “Nasty Nick” and “the most hated man in Britain”.

For better or for worse, our obsession with reality TV was born.

Peep Show, The Inbetweeners, Ali G: comedy in the Noughties

Robert Webb and David Mitchell in Peep Show
Robert Webb and David Mitchell in Peep Show

Outside of investigative journalism and destroying social taboos, one of Channel 4’s greatest successes has been in the arena of British comedy. Many of the biggest comedies of the past 20 years have been thanks to the broadcaster: think Peep Show, Father Ted, The Armando Iannucci Show, Ali G, The Inbetweeners, Derry Girls, Friday Night Dinner, The IT Crowd - the list goes on.

Such is the esteem in which Channel 4’s programming commissions are held, that many of its hits are snapped by the American streamers once they have aired on British screens: Irish comedy Derry Girls and the reality show The Circle have both been on Netflix.

Skins and British teen indie sleaze

If you’ve recently found yourself slipping back into the grungy sartorial tones of the Noughties, you might have Channel 4 to thank for that too. In January 2007 the broadcaster aired the first episode of Skins, the teen-comedy drama following the lives of Bristolian teenagers which quickly developed a cult following and firmly cemented ‘indie sleaze’ as the defining aesthetic of the British adolescent population.

It also launched the careers of a host of British actors and writers, including Dev Patel, Daniel Kaluuya, Jack Thorne, Jack O’Connell, Kaya Scodalario, Joe Dempsie, Freya Mavor and Hannah Murray.

First live coverage of Winter Paralympics

Channel 4 became a champion of disability in 2014, when it decided to syphon off a tranche of its programming spending for live broadcasting rights to the Paralympics. This was the first time that the Winter Paralympic Games had ever been seen on British television.

In February 2022, it announced an all-star disabled presenting team for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, presenting on the ground in China.

Gogglebox: a new way to watch TV

Jenny and Lee in Gogglebox (Channel 4)
Jenny and Lee in Gogglebox (Channel 4)

“What, so it’s people watching other people watch television?” could be heard ricocheting around the UK in 2013 when Gogglebox first hit our screens.

Nine years later, with iconic memes and families we sometimes love even more than our own, a once ridiculous idea is now a TV classic. The show has won a BAFTA and an NTA, and even seen Australian, American, Canadian, Polish, Russian and Finnish spin-off versions.

Turning up the heat with Naked Attraction

Naked Attraction (Channel 4)
Naked Attraction (Channel 4)

Like all of life’s seminal moments, you will remember where you were when you first discovered Channel 4’s dating show Naked Attraction. Perhaps you were flicking through the TV guide, eyes-half closed, only to be jolted awake by a row of penises.

The show, in which a clothed contestant picks a potential partner out of six naked people, whose bodies and then faces are slowly revealed through successive rounds, perhaps represents the essence of Channel 4: cutting the bulls*** and getting to the good stuff.

It is vaguely reminiscent of the short-lived Wank Week, a season of TV programmes about masturbation set to launch by Channel 4 in 2007. It was pulled before the launch of the first episode about a Masturbate-a-thon, a public mass masturbation event.

It’s a Sin

(Channel 4)
(Channel 4)

Perhaps the greatest testament to the value of Channel 4, Russell T Davies’s 2021 miniseries overcame broadcaster pushback to offer a fresh, uniquely British and widely acclaimed take on the 1980s HIV and Aids crisis.

Despite its overwhelmingly positive audience reception, the show’s subject matter made it difficult to sell to broadcasters: BBC One and ITV declined to develop the series and Channel 4 only took it on after their commissioning editor of drama, Lee Mason, fought for it.

After a few weeks, it was viewed in its entirety more than 6.5 million times, making it the most binge-watched show to stream on Channel 4. Its impact also included a surge in HIV testing after the show aired during National HIV Testing Week. On the first day of the campaign, British HIV charity the Terrence Higgins Trust saw a record-breaking 8,207 test orders, with the previous daily record being 2,709.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily