Channel 4 And Several Other Broadcasters Went Briefly Off The Air On Saturday Night – This Is Why

If you were among those who found themselves channel-hopping on Saturday night, you might have noticed that you had fewer options than usual.

That’s because Saturday evening saw Channel 4, Channel 5 and a number of others temporarily going off the air .

While viewers of Channel 4 and its sister channels More4, Film4, E4 and 4Music were met with flashing images, Channel 5 and Welsh-language channel S4C also faced technical difficulties of their own.

It’s now been confirmed that these issues were due to a mass evacuation at the broadcast centre for these channels.

Channel 4 was among the broadcasters who faced issues over the weekend (Photo: Jack Taylor via Getty Images)

“We confirm that all staff at our Broadcast Centre in West London were safely evacuated following activation of the fire suppression systems,” a spokesperson for Red Bee Media.

“As a result of this incident and the automatic safety measures set in motion at the time, several services originating from the Broadcast Centre have been disrupted.

“London Fire Brigade attended the scene, and once they had determined that the building [was] safe, people were allowed to return to the building. We are continuing to work to restore all services and remedy any issues caused by this incident.”

Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 25, 2021

A representative for Channel 4 told PA Media: “We did come off air due to technical issues and steps were taken to put this right as soon as possible.”

S4C’s spokesperson also said: “As a result of a fire alarm at a television distribution centre in London on Saturday night, S4C’s transmissions were lost on the Freeview platform for most of the evening.”

They added: “S4C apologises to all those who failed to see their favourite programmes on Saturday evening.”

