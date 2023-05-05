Channel 4 Sets Pioneering Post-Production Development Scheme

U.K. broadcaster industry Channel 4 has launched a new scheme aimed at improving off-screen diversity in the post-production sector.

The 4PP (4 Post Production) initiative will offer five mid to senior-level individuals from underrepresented backgrounds a six-month program of bespoke skills gap training, mentoring from senior figures in the industry and shadowing and placement opportunities.

More from Variety

Developed in partnership with dialogue editor and dubbing mixer Emma Butt, who has over 12 years of experience in the industry and recently wrote a paper on the lack of diversity in the post-production sound sector in TV, the program is the first of its kind. The initiative was created following a panel session hosted by Channel 4 and Butt earlier this year, which discussed diversity, equity and inclusion in post-production.

Successful applicants will be mentored by Butt and other leading industry professionals throughout the program, funded by Channel 4’s training and development strategy, 4Skills. The positions will be based with Channel 4’s production company partners, offering mid to senior-level craft and technical talent an opportunity to progress their careers in the post-production sector.

Neila Butt, Channel 4 creative diversity lead, said: “Following our session on representation within post-production we wanted to translate our conversation into action. We feel the progression placement developed during the Black to Front project was a real success in making meaningful change. When Emma approached us about this issue, we felt it was something we should take action on and lead the way, and we hope that this kickstarts a change across the industry.”

Story continues

Emma Butt added: “While efforts continue to improve representation on screen, post-production has continually been neglected. This program is the first step in addressing decades long imbalance and I’m grateful to Channel 4 for being the first to help progression in our sector.”

The initiative has been welcomed by industry experts, including Diane Kemp and Marcus Ryder from the Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, who said: “This is an excellent example of why we believe that practitioners and academics must work together if we are to meaningfully increase diversity in the media industry.”

Applications for 4PP are now open until May 31, with applicants required to have a minimum of five years’ experience in their desired job role.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.