Channel 4’s ‘Rise And Fall’ From ‘The Traitors’ Producer Studio Lambert Canceled After One Season Following Months Of Speculation

Channel 4 entertainment format Rise and Fall has been canceled after one season following months of fevered industry speculation.

Rise and Fall aired just under a year ago across three weeks but couldn’t match the hype or ratings success of its BBC rival The Traitors, both of which are produced by Studio Lambert, which also makes Gogglebox for Channel 4.

According to The Sun, the show hosted by Radio 1’s Greg James has been scrapped, and a Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed the news to the paper.

In Rise and Fall, one group of contestants took part in challenges in the basement of a high-rise while another group at the top dictated events, with players frequently eliminated and some moving up and down the building as they chased a cash prize.

The show has become somewhat reflective of a difficult few months for Channel 4, which has been grappling with the ad recession. Sources said it was an expensive bet and pointed to mistakes made in production including filming it on a fast-turnaround basis. Speaking to Deadline at the end of 2023, however, Studio Lambert founder Stephen Lambert said a recommission was “very much in play.”

The Channel 4 spokesperson told The Sun: “Rise and Fall was a great show that we were very proud of and attracted strong audiences, but Channel 4 is all about the new and we want to make space for the next great new reality idea.

“We would like to thank Greg and the talented team who made such a hugely fun and innovative show.”

The news breaks a day before Channel 4 is set to reveal how it plans to make 200 staff redundant, and commissioners are expected to comprise part of the cuts.

Deadline has contacted Channel 4 for comment on Rise and Fall. A Studio Lambert spokeswoman also confirmed the news.

