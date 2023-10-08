Channel 4 respond to Brad Skelly's MAFS axe

CPL - Channel 4

Channel 4 has responded to reports that Married at First Sight UK's Brad Skelly was removed from the show.

Confirming the news, Channel 4 said Brad and his on-screen wife Shona Manderson were asked to leave the experiment after the couple's relationship was deemed "unhealthy". Viewers of the show have previously called out Brad for exhibiting concerning behaviour towards his wife and it seems that producers decided to step in.

In a statement shared with Mail Online, Channel 4 said: "The couple's exit plays out in the show. It was agreed alongside experts Paul, Mel and Charlene that the intensive Married at First Sight environment was not working for the couple and it was the right time to leave the experiment.

"The relationships on Married at First Sight UK are closely monitored off screen by production and an independent psychologist. If any of the relationships develop in a way that is deemed to be potentially unhealthy for either party, we would take expert psychological advice as to whether it was time for them to leave the process.

"The welfare of all contributors on Married at First Sight UK is our top priority and we ensure that appropriate support is available to contributors at all times during filming, including 24/7 access to a member of the welfare team or psych support."

In scenes that aired last week, Brad could be seen telling his wife Shona to "shut up" after the other couples branded them the least genuine in the Honesty Challenge. Following the clash, Brad then came under fire again during the Commitment Ceremony when he spoke about "allowing" Shona to express her feelings.

Skelly took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to address commentary surrounding his behaviour, stating: "If you're with someone you're not clicking with there's frustrations and things come to the surface and I hold myself completely responsible. I take full responsibility for my actions, all the time for everything I do in life I take full responsibility but it's things leading up to certain situations.

"There's comments about me being narcassistic, a bully and things like that and that's really not who I am. Everyone that knows me physically can tell you I'm not that person the painting is developing to be - but I'm getting that's what shown.

"It doesn't disregard my actions being what they've been but everything I'm doing is with the intention to help - there's never any malice at all. I'm not a controlling person at all - anybody who knows me personally knows I don't have one controlling bone in my body.

"When I've said Shona 'you're allowed to feel' that's not me giving permission that's my terminology saying: 'You're a human being you're allowed to feel every emotion the universe gives you'. I can see how that's come across, there's just a lot of crossed wires."

Married at First Sight UK airs on E4 in the UK. Married at First Sight Australia airs on Nine Network in Australia and E4 in the UK.

