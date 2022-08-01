Channel 4’s Kelly Webb-Lamb Sets Up Mothership Productions

Former Channel 4 deputy director of programs and head of popular factual Kelly Webb-Lamb has set up a new production company.

Mothership Productions will focus on global formats and “ideas of scale” across the unscripted genres. Webb-Lamb’s senior team includes Charlotte Desai, Gilly Greenslade and Gudren Claire on board.

“After 25 years in the industry on both sides of the pitching/buying table, it felt like it was time to take the leap and have a go at doing it for myself,” said Webb-Lamb. “I can’t honestly believe I’ve managed to persuade such a brilliant group of women to come along for the ride with me. We are super ambitious — and intend to make some properly great, entertaining, warm and witty programmes — and have a lot of fun.”

Webb-Lamb is one of the U.K. TV industry’s most well-respected executives. She left Channel 4 in late 2021 after five years.

Across Webb-Lamb’s career, she has been involved in creating, selling, producing and commissioning a multitude of unscripted award-winning hits on U.K. television, including “The Apprentice,” “Hunted,” “The Great British Bake Off,” “The Island with Bear Grylls,” “Mary Queen of Charity Shops” and “The Circle.”

In her five years at Channel 4, as well as looking after a vast roster of shows (including “Gogglebox” and “Naked Attraction”), she also developed new and diverse talent, including Mo Gilligan, Sophie Willan and Yinka Bokinni when they were unknown.

She also nurtured some of the channel’s biggest names such as Sandi Toksvig, Jamie Oliver, Ashley Banjo, Emma Willis, Joe Lycett, Anna Richardson, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Additionally, in her final year at Channel 4, Webb-Lamb was a key driver of the Black to Front Project.

At Mothership, Webb-Lamb’s team includes a trio of ex-producers and commissioners.

Mothership already has several projects in advanced development and the team is currently pitching to broadcaster and SVOD commissioners.

