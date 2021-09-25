Channel 4 goes off air after 'technical problem'
Channel 4 and More 4 went off air on Saturday due to a "technical problem", the broadcaster said.
Viewers said a still screen was shown for about 25 minutes on Channel 4 before normal broadcasting resumed, while those watching More 4 said they saw flashing images.
Channel 4 has not said what the cause was, only blaming "technical issues".
But Welsh broadcaster S4C said it had faced its own technical problems after a fire at a London distribution centre.
Channel 4 confirmed two channels were temporarily off air in a tweet, though service has now resumed.
Some viewers said Film4 and E4 were also affected.
The broadcaster tweeted: "Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible."
A spokesperson later said: "We did come off air due to technical issues and steps were taken to put this right as soon as possible."
S4C, the Welsh language public service TV broadcaster, tweeted: "Unfortunately following a fire at a London distribution centre we are experiencing technical problems. Apologies."
Separately, Channel 5 also went off air on Saturday.
Some viewers saw a message on the channel which said: "We apologise for the interruption. We'll be back with you as soon as we can."