Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon Says No Big Formats Have Emerged In UK During Past Decade; Talks “Complex Choices” Over Queen Elizabeth II Death Coverage – RTS London
Channel 4 CEO Alex Mahon has said there hasn’t been any change in terms of the biggest formats in the UK over the past eight-to-nine years.
Delivering the UK keynote at RTS London, she pushed back on criticism that Channel 4 has failed to commission a big format for several years since The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox, by pointing out that the biggest formats on other channels such as BBC One remain stalwarts such as Strictly Come Dancing.
“In terms of large formats in the UK I haven’t seen much change,” she added. “Getting big formats is really hard and you have to keep trying and nurturing those shows for longer. Keeping them alive is hard work.”
Mahon stressed “complex choices” had to be made for the irreverent broadcaster following the death of Queen Elizabeth II two weeks ago.
The network chose to keep Gogglebox in the Friday night schedules just one day after the Queen’s death, while most other channels completely uprooted those schedules.
Mahon said that choice was “welcomed” and the network then had to navigate tricky terrain such as removing all advertising from certain shows and covering the day of the funeral, which took place eight days ago.
Channel 4 didn’t air live coverage of the funeral, which was one of the most-watched UK TV broadcasts of all time, instead showing a documentary about her coronation 70 years prior.
“We did all the right things, announced it correctly and made complex choices like Gogglebox,” she added.
Mahon was speaking at RTS London, an all-day event featuring the bosses of the major British broadcasters, production houses and Baz Luhrmann.
