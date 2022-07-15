Channel 4 accused of bias by Tory MPs after leadership debate

Viewers complained that Krishnan Guru-Murthy talked over the candidates - REX

Channel 4 was accused of bias by Conservative MPs on Friday night after it hosted the first leadership debate.

The 90-minute programme was the first time that all five leadership candidates have faced each other in a live televised debate.

Another is due to take place on ITV on Sunday night with a third scheduled for Tuesday evening on Sky, by which point only three candidates are set to remain in the running.

All five contenders, who stood alphabetically from left to right, answered questions from an audience of floating voters, meaning those who have not yet decided who they would vote for in the next general election but would be open to voting for the Conservatives.

The event, hosted by the veteran broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, consisted of several questions from the audience, followed by closing statements from each candidate of 45 seconds.

Candidates can barely get a word in with this biased woke presenter in this debate. Why give left-wing #Channel4 the first leadership debate? 🤷‍♂️ #ToryLeadershipContest — Scott Benton MP 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🍊 (@ScottBentonMP) July 15, 2022

Channel 4 said it used a vetting process from Survation, the polling firm. But this did not stop Conservative MPs from questioning the decision to hold the first televised contest on the channel.

"Candidates can barely get a word in with this biased woke presenter in this debate," said Scott Benton, the MP for the 'Red Wall' constituency of Blackpool South.

"Why give left-wing Channel 4 the first leadership debate?"

Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, sarcastically wrote on Twitter: "Thanks to Channel 4 for their diligence in selecting an audience of genuine floating voters..."

Ten out of the 70 audience members said the debate had made them more likely to consider voting Conservative when asked by Mr Guru-Murthy at the end of the programme.

None of them put their hands up when asked if they trusted politicians, while three raised their hands when they were pressed on whether they felt the Conservative leadership candidates were offering enough support on the cost-of-living crisis.

In April, the Government decided it would privatise Channel 4 before the next election to a backlash from the channel and its supporters, amid questions over whether it would still commission independent programmes and keep a left-of-centre news approach.

Channel 4 was contacted for comment.